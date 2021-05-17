Ravens Rookie Sustains Camp Injury That Could Make Him Fan Favorite

The Baltimore Ravens drafted Ben Mason because they knew how tough the former fullback would be, but they probably didn’t believe they would be getting an example so quickly in practice.

During rookie minicamp, Mason was doing so much work on the field that he quickly became part of the story himself. The tight end was working so hard during drills that he tore the skin off his feet. That’s one way to make an impression on your new team during your first week of on-field work.

TE/FB Ben Mason didn't practice today because he worked so hard yesterday that he "tore the skin off the bottom of his feet." — Ryan Mink (@ryanmink) May 15, 2021

Tearing the skin off the feet from hard work is certainly a new one, but it’s the kind of work ethic that it’s neat to see a young player showing upon coming into the NFL. How did the accident happen? As Mink pointed out later on Twitter, it’s likely that Mason had blisters on his feet due to clear issues that simply tore open as a result of all the work that was getting done on the field.

Either way, raw feet are one way to make an impression on your new teammates.

Mason’s Stats and Highlights

Coming into the NFL out of Michigan, Mason was a fullback but in the NFL, he is transitioning to tight end. During his career with the Wolverines, Mason was known more for his physicality rather than any stats he put up, but that doesn’t mean he wasn’t at least a little bit productive at the fullback spot. Mason put up 87 yards on the ground and 9 scores to go with 32 passing yards and 1 receiving touchdown.

Mason didn’t have many highlights to his credit during his time in college, but he was known for his toughness and physical plays just like this:

Ben Mason Highlights | Welcome to the Baltimore Ravens#BenMason ©️ Copyright : NCAA Instagram – @SimplyAS10.prod *No copyright intended* *All clips and music belongs to respective owners* *This is not meant for revenue, but for entertainment* Copyright Disclaimer Under Section 107 of the Copyright Act 1976, allowance is made for "fair use" for purposes such as criticism, comment, news reporting, teaching, scholarship, and… 2021-05-01T19:49:00Z

Obviously, the Ravens will not have to worry about the toughness of Mason as he transitions into the league as his work this weekend proved. He’s going to be bringing the physicality no matter what, and that’s just something that fans can come to expect from him as a player.

Ravens’ Offense Likely Boosted by Mason’s Toughness

The plan for Mason as it stands now is to become a tight end and add some depth to a group that has struggled to have much in recent years. The Ravens have one of the better young tight ends in the game in Mark Andrews, but ever since the team dealt Hayden Hurst, they’ve struggled at the position. This offseason, the Ravens added Josh Oliver via trade, who they hope can come in and add some production and toughness. Most figured the team would look at the spot in the draft, and they hope Mason can be the answer to do this coming up in 2021.

If Mason is willing to work hard enough to wear down his feet on his first weekend on the job, the sky could be the limit for what he can accomplish with the Ravens.

