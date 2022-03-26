Former Bengals’ Great Named ‘Solid Fit’ for Ravens

Lamar Jackson needs more playmakers at wide receiver. That’s a hardly a secret, despite the presence of Marquise “Hollywood” Brown and Rashod Bateman.

What Jackson needs is an established name with a proven track record for making big plays on the outside. The Baltimore Ravens can find a wide receiver who ticks all of those boxes, albeit from a surprising source.

A former all-time great for Baltimore’s AFC North rival the Cincinnati Bengals is still on the market. He’s entering the winter of his career, but this familiar foe has been named a “solid fit” for the Ravens.

ALL the latest Ravens news straight to your inbox! Join the Heavy on Ravens newsletter here!

7-Time Pro Bowl WR Should Be On Ravens’ Radar

A short-term deal for A.J. Green makes sense for the Ravens, according to Bleacher Report’s Kristopher Knox: “He would also be a solid fit for the Baltimore Ravens, who have struggled to provide Lamar Jackson with reliable perimeter targets.”

Green’s ability to still win on the outside is open to debate after a so-so season with the Arizona Cardinals in 2021. The 33-year-old caught 54 passes for 848 yards and scored a mere three touchdowns.

Those numbers lack a wow factor, but one stat from last season should encourage the Ravens to take a long look at Green. He still averaged 15.7 yards per reception, ample proof of Green’s enduring ability to stretch the the field.

That’s something the Ravens lacked during a disappointing 8-9 campaign. Baltimore’s passing game averaged just seven yards per attempt and managed only six completions of 40-plus yards, per the league’s official site.

Green would change that because he can still get behind some of the NFL’s top cover men, the way he did against Dallas Cowboys’ star Trevon Diggs in Week 17:

A.J. Green torches Trevon Diggs 😳

pic.twitter.com/YNAc2DFgxz — PFF (@PFF) January 2, 2022

Of course, the Ravens hardly need a reminder of Green’s flair as a deep threat. They tried to contain that threat for nine seasons while Green earned seven Pro-Bowl nods with the Bengals.

Green enjoyed his share of success in the rivalry, making 53 catches for 886 yards and scoring 9 touchdowns in 13 games against the Ravens, according to StatMuse.

Bringing Green to Baltimore would surely help Jackson and maybe even accelerate any talks over a new contract for the franchise quarterback.

Jackson Needs More Weapons for 2022

Jackson is about to play on his fifth-year option, but he’d surely be more likely to stick around for the long haul if he believes the Ravens are equipping him with what he needs to win a championship.

Green’s arrival would add credibility to those attempts, although the Ravens must first contend with the Cardinals. The NFC West outfit is still interested in retaining the 10-year pro, per John Gambadoro of Arizona Sports 98.7 FM:

Cardinals definitely have interest in bringing back free agent wide receiver AJ Green back. Green has interest from a few teams besides Arizona. I can also see Chris Olave in the draft being a top target should he be there at 23. — John Gambadoro (@Gambo987) March 23, 2022

Frankly, there’s a bigger need for Green in Baltimore. Jackson’s opposite number in Arizona, Kyler Murray, has better options around him, including DeAndre Hopkins, Rondale Moore and Zach Ertz.

Jackson isn’t so lucky and he’s also in danger of becoming overly reliant on tight end Mark Andrews. The latter will still work between the hashmarks as well as anybody this season, but having a true outside playmaker like Green would add a new dimension to the Ravens’ offense.