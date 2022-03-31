Bobby Wagner Makes Final Decision on Joining Ravens

The Baltimore Ravens need a new signal-caller at the heart of their defense. Truth be told, they’ve needed one of those ever since Ray Lewis called it quits in 2013.

Others have tried to fill the void, but where players like C.J. Moseley have failed, Bobby Wagner was expected to succeed. The eight-time Pro-Bowler was released by the Seattle Seahawks earlier this offseason and soon became the subject of heavy links with the Ravens.

Wagner, a tough and savvy middle linebacker, appeared to be a perfect fit, even though the Ravens weren’t his only option in free agency. The 31-year-old visited with many teams before finally choosing his next destination on Thursday, March 31, a decision not all Ravens players are happy about.

ALL the latest Ravens news straight to your inbox! Join the Heavy on Ravens newsletter here!

Ravens Fail With Late Move

The Ravens stayed in the mix to sign Wagner, but the veteran ultimately opted to join the Los Angeles Rams. His decision was revealed by former Seahawks’ teammate Richard Sherman, who also revealed how the Ravens saw a last-ditch attempt thwarted:

The rich get richer! Lose future HOF @VonMiller and gain future HOF @Bwagz. The @Ravens made a last min push but the Reigning champs @RamsNFL were too good to pass up. — Richard Sherman (@RSherman_25) March 31, 2022

The sticking point might have been Wagner’s salary, with NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport detailing the hefty terms offered by the Rams:

The #Rams give LB Bobby Wagner a 5-year, $50M contract that can be worth up to $65 million. After weeks of talking, Wagner lands back in the division as he wanted. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) March 31, 2022

It means Wagner stays in the NFC West and joins an obvious Super Bowl contender by becoming a member of the defending champions. The Ravens aren’t as well-positioned to compete, not in a fully loaded AFC.

Finding a quarterback for the front seven would boost the Ravens’ chances of making waves in the conference this season. The problem is general manager Eric DeCosta is dealing with a restrictive salary cap situation.

Specifically, the Ravens are projected by Spotrac.com to be just $7,048,465 above the cap. That wasn’t enough room to afford Wagner, but the Rams had no problem coming up with the right amount, something that’s left one Ravens player confused.

Ravens Players React to Wagner Decision

Safety Tony Jefferson is more than a little surprised at how the Rams afforded Wagner’s terms, especially if the franchise is also going to strike a new deal with defensive tackle Aaron Donald:

And they bout to extend Donald lol where they getting this bread from https://t.co/xcZNFFzECs — Tony Jefferson II (@_tonyjefferson) March 31, 2022

Jefferson isn’t the only Ravens defender who quickly reacted to the news of Wagner’s new home. Cornerback Marlon Humphrey also had a few things to say.

One of those things was to tell former teammate Matthew Judon to give recruiting a rest, after the New England Patriots edge-rusher talked about the possibility of Wagner moving to the AFC East:

Bro stick to football. Recruiting is not for everyone https://t.co/ljJWmGwBbe — marlonhumphrey.eth (@marlon_humphrey) March 31, 2022

Humphrey later expressed disappointment, a sentiment no doubt related to Wagner also shunning the Ravens, as well as the Pats:

I am upset — marlonhumphrey.eth (@marlon_humphrey) March 31, 2022

Humphrey’s unhappiness is understandable considering how close the Ravens appeared to be to securing Wagner’s signature. As recently as Tuesday, March 29, the Ravens were “still talking” to the player, according to an anonymous “league source” quoted by CBS Sports Insider Josina Anderson.

Anderson previously reported the Ravens had made Wagner a “very competitive offer.” That offer ultimately bore no fruit, leaving the Ravens to look elsewhere for a new man in the middle.

Fortunately, there are still options on the market. Inside linebackers like former Patriots Dont’a Hightower and Kyle Van Noy, along with the Ravens’ own free agent, L.J. Fort.