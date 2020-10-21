Ravens’ Pass Rusher Takes Home Major Week 6 NFL Award

Another week of football action, yet another Baltimore Ravens player taking home some impressive hardware from the league for his play on the field.

This week, after an amazing outburst against the Philadelphia Eagles on the defensive side of the ball, Ravens pass rusher Calais Campbell was named the AFC Defensive Player of the Week. It’s yet another feather in the cap for the 34 year old defender this season in what has been an outstanding year for the team on the defensive side of the ball.

.@CalaisCampbell is the AFC Defensive Player of the Week 😤😤 pic.twitter.com/sw7HmHw3LR — Baltimore Ravens (@Ravens) October 21, 2020

Campbell went off in the game, collecting 3 sacks, 5 tackles, 4 tackles for loss and 4 quarterback hits. He was a menace all afternoon in the game and took over in just the way the Ravens have wanted to see since they made the trade to grab him this offseason.

With this stat line and award, Campbell makes the case that he’s going to be a major force for the team the rest of the season on the defense. If it’s one thing the Ravens have needed, it’s a consistent pass rush up front and Campbell delivered that in his biggest way yet this season on Sunday.

To that end, he deserves the award he received.

Calais Campbell Stats

Coming to Baltimore, Campbell enters as one of the team’s most productive defensive linemen. Even in his early 30s, he has piled up 696 tackles and 88 sacks through the start of this season. He was a former second round pick of the Arizona Cardinals in 2008, and most recently played for the Jacksonville Jaguars until a trade sent him to the Ravens this offseason. That’s a deal in which many believe the Ravens scored in a big way considering these numbers.

So far early on in 2020, Campbell has 20 tackles, 4 sacks and 5 passes defended. With this in mind, it’s clear he’s been a major steal for the Ravens this season and his play has been a major boost to the defense as a whole. With more performances like this, Campbell will only continue to help prove why that is the case.

Why Calais Campbell

Not only has Campbell been a great addition to the team’s defense in terms of rushing the passer and getting after the quarterback, he has been wonderful off the field and in the locker room as well. On the field play is only one part of what makes a player special, and Campbell has wasted no time getting into the mix as a trusted veteran voice on the team this offseason and during the year. To that end, he was a perfect fit from day one for the Ravens and their roster.

Campbell has been the total package for the Ravens so far, and the team should be credited for finding a way to steal him. Eric DeCosta has been a wizard before, and in being able to land Campbell, who is now a major award winner this season, he makes his case as a wizard once again as general manager.

