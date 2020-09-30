Analyst ‘Wouldn’t Mind’ Ravens-Chiefs Playoff Rematch

The Baltimore Ravens and Kansas City Chiefs have had some excellent battles the last few years, and while one side has clearly come out on top, that doesn’t stop some folks from wanting to see the showdown again

Monday night’s battle wasn’t especially close for most of the evening, but the Ravens did forge a comeback to make it interesting in the second half. As a result, NFL Network reporter Ian Rapoport tweeted in the aftermath that he wouldn’t mind another rematch of the teams down the road.

Another team that probably wouldn’t mind a rematch? The Chiefs, considering how they have dominated head to head lately. Even though they are 0-3 in the last few seasons, the Ravens themselves would probably be rooting for another encounter. In order to truthfully get over the hump and accomplish their goals, they will have to see the Chiefs again.

There’s now a long way to go before another potential encounter happens, but everyone will keep the hope alive for a rematch of these talented teams in the months ahead.

Both might simply be the best the NFL has to offer at this point in time.

Marcus Peters Lauds Patrick Mahomes

There is clearly a ton of respect between the teams. Cornerback Marcus Peters played with Mahomes before coming to Baltimore and knows what makes him special. As he said, he has always been a player who has loved the game, and that is something he loves and respects about the player More than that, though, Peters wants everyone to know that Mahomes is simply someone he thinks is a great player.

Peters said:

“He was my teammate for a year before I played against him. The guy, he’s a Super Bowl champ, MVP of this league. He’s a hell of a player, man. A guy like that, you just have to respect his game.”

Additionally, Peters said that he long saw the talent in Mahomes. More than that, though, he saw a player who loved the game and was driven to succeed.

"I respect somebody who loves the game like Mahomes does." @marcuspeters pic.twitter.com/bGVCr2zGVu — Baltimore Ravens (@Ravens) September 24, 2020

As Peters explained:

“I knew he had the talent, I knew he loved the game. Those are the two ultimate things that can help you. I just respect someone who loves the game of football like he does. It was fun with him being my teammate while I was there.”

Indeed, Mahomes loves the game and it’s a fun challenge for a team like the Ravens to match wits with him on the field. So far, he’s 3-0 in his career against Baltimore. Though the Ravens respect him, they could also badly want another shot at him.

Analyst Predicts Patrick Mahomes-Lamar Jackson Rivalry

In Mahomes vs. Jackson, the league could have its new top rivalry for years to come. Dave Birkett of the Detroit Free Press even goes so far as to say it could become this generation’s Brady vs. Manning.

Maybe it’s just me, but I think Mahomes-Jackson will be this generation’s Brady-Manning. Both are gonna win a ton in the NFL, and Mahomes’ potential is limitless — Dave Birkett (@davebirkett) January 19, 2020

Mahomes has made back to back AFC Championship game appearances, while Jackson has been knocked out of the playoffs the last pair of seasons. Mahomes won last year’s MVP award, and Jackson could very likely be on track to do the same this season. Both play a different game than Brady and Manning, which could only figure to shake things up further for the league in terms of style and competition.

All of that could set up a fantastic rivalry for football fans for a long time, and it could surely be nice to get another version in the playoffs this year given what they already delivered.

