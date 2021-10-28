Analysts Name Colts RB as ‘Easy’ Trade Target for Ravens

After a rough outing against the Cincinnati Bengals on Sunday, the Baltimore Ravens could be in the market for upgrades at a few positions, including offensive tackle and cornerback, before the NFL’s November 2 trade deadline.

Another position of need in Baltimore is running back, as the Ravens’ makeshift backfield has struggled, with the exception of Latavius Murray.

Ty’Son Williams had a promising start to the year, racking up 142 yards on 23 carries in Baltimore’s first two games but has since fallen out of favor. He’s only received 11 carries in the Ravens’ last five games, two of which he sat out as a healthy scratch. Despite a recent promotion to the 53-man roster, Le’Veon Bell is only averaging 2.0 yards per carry and hasn’t been a factor catching passes out of the backfield. Devonta Freeman has looked promising, with 20 carries for 109 yards this season, but almost a third of that total came on a 31-yard run in Week 2.

That’s why multiple NFL analysts believe Indianapolis Colts running back Marlon Mack would be an optimal trade target for the Ravens.

Ben Solak of The Ringer wrote yesterday that the Ravens trading for Mack “feels way too easy” given their running back struggles this season.

Solak continued:

Against the Bengals on Sunday, Ravens running backs combined for 29 yards on 11 carries (2.63 yards per carry); two weeks before that, it was 24 yards on 11 carries against the Colts (2.18 yards per carry). Yes, they ran roughshod on the Chargers in Week 6—but everyone runs all over the Chargers.

Would Mack Fit in Baltimore?

Enter Mack, who rushed for over 1,000 yards as the Colts’ lead back in 2019 before an Achilles tear ended his 2020 season. With rushing grades over 74.0 from Pro Football Focus in 2018 and 2019, he could immediately take on a featured role in Baltimore.

Solak thinks the 25-year-old back would fit right into the Ravens’ rushing attack, writing:

The Ravens can lean on Mack all season, who needs the opportunity to prove to teams that he still has the juice following his injury and recovery—Mack is only 25, after all, and will be a free agent after this season. Baltimore’s running game should help Mack produce some eye-popping numbers, as the threat of Lamar Jackson always opens up lanes for rushers; and Mack should help the Ravens on the ground, taking some weight off of Lamar’s shoulders.

Patrik Walker of CBS Sports also recommended that the Ravens acquire Mack, and his reasoning follows the same train of thought as Solak.

He wrote yesterday:

Speaking of the Ravens, there’s only so much former league MVP Lamar Jackson can do. The team has been ravaged by injuries and Jackson still has them sitting at 5-2, a nod to just how lethal he is at the quarterback position. There needs to be more balance in Baltimore, though, which is to say there has to be someone else opposing defenses have to scheme for. Mack and the Colts are ready to part ways, and the Ravens are desperately in need of a young, talented halfback. If the Colts are willing to deal within the conference, they should answer the Ravens call, assuming the phone rings.

Outlining a Potential Deal

Part of what makes Mack such an attractive trade target is his availability. Chase Goodbread of NFL.com reported at the end of September that Mack and the Colts had mutually agreed to seek a trade with the fifth-year back stuck behind Jonathan Taylor and Nyheim Hines on the depth chart. But the Colts have yet to find a destination for Mack, despite reported interest from the Kansas City Chiefs.

As a result, the Ravens’ wouldn’t have to give up too much to acquire Mack. Solak suggested a 2023 fifth-round pick, but if the Colts are looking for a 2022 selection, the Ravens have plenty of those too: 11 total, including nine in the first four rounds.

Ravens general manager Eric DeCosta is known across the league for squeezing every bit of value (often in the form of draft picks) out of his trades, so he may not be willing to send a 2022 fourth-rounder for Mack straight-up. Instead, the Colts may have to package Mack with a future Day 3 pick to get the deal done.

Since Mack has virtually no role in the Colts’ offense, his expected departure at the end of this season is unlikely to earn them a better compensatory selection than what the Ravens can offer. But with more playing time in Baltimore, Mack could boost his value in free agency and the Ravens could potentially replace the pick they sent to Indianapolis with a compensatory selection.

With less than a week before the trade deadline, the Ravens will have to decide quickly if they want to make a move for Mack.