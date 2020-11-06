Ravens Reveal Return To ‘Lucky Jersey’ for Colts Matchup

It might not be fashionable to wear white after Labor Day, but the Baltimore Ravens are finding the color very acceptable to them this season.

Once again this week, the Ravens will roll with their white jerseys as they get set to take on the Indianapolis Colts in what is quickly becoming a vital game for positioning in the AFC postseason race during Week 9.

Here’s a look at the official jersey announcement from the team this week:

j u I C E ❄️ pic.twitter.com/ArWzNV90cq — Baltimore Ravens (@Ravens) November 5, 2020

The darker colors have not been kind to the Ravens this season in a few of their notable losses, but the white threads have worked like a charm for the most part, so it will be interesting to see if the good fortune can continue this week in what figures to be a vital game for the standings to help the Ravens get back on track with their season.

Some of Baltimore’s biggest wins this year have come with the white jerseys, including a triumph in Philadelphia, a win in Washington and their dominating season opener win over the Cleveland Browns at home. It’s not a stretch to say it’s been a lucky outfit for them this year.

Ravens Health Week 9

The Ravens have been dealing with a COVID-19 situation this week, with Marlon Humphrey and others getting watched. Humphrey confirmed he has symptoms, but others have come off the list this week such as Matt Judon. Otherwise, they lost Ronnie Brown to injury last weekend for the year, and will be missing Tyre Phillips. Running back Mark Ingram continues to miss practice and could be a player on the sidelines once again this week with injury after missing Week 8’s game thanks to injury trouble.

As a whole, the Ravens need to have a bit more good fortune with health in the coming weeks, but they have done alright so far for the most part even given the extraordinary challenges of the 2020 season.

Ravens-Colts Significant Within AFC Playoffs

With both teams 5-2, the focus will be strong on this being a potential tipping point game for the AFC playoff race. The Ravens and Colts do not lead their divisions, so this battle will not only help them stay in the race there but potentially keep them in the AFC wild card hunt if they were to continue to lag behind in the AFC North standings in the next few weeks.

The Ravens are 5-2, but a chance to get even in the division does exist later this month when they will take on the Steelers again, this time from Heinz Field. The Browns are 5-3 having suffered another loss. Theoretically, Cleveland and Baltimore aren’t out of it by any stretch, but both teams will now have to hope the Steelers slip up in the next few weeks and have a few more losses.

Regardless, getting on track with a win this week would be very significant for the Ravens to do, and they will be doing it with this jersey on their backs.

READ NEXT: Lamar Jackson Rallies Ravens After Loss