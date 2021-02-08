Ravens Re-Sign Veteran NFL Cornerback to Roster

The Baltimore Ravens have been busy working on planning for the future, and since the season ended, the team has been taking care of plenty of their own business first.

Once again, that has played out this week with the team bringing back yet another key free agent from the roster last season. Monday, the Ravens officially revealed they had re-signed cornerback Davontae Harris. Harris had been a free agent after joining the team for depth late in the season, but Eric DeCosta decided that the move to keep Harris around would be a smart one for the team.

Harris didn’t have huge numbers after joining the Ravens late last season, combining for only 4 tackles and 1 forced fumble, but in the time he did play, it’s clear the veteran corner impressed the team enough to stick around for the 2021 season to help out the backfield.

Baltimore Needs Defensive Depth

If there’s one thing that every single NFL team could use including the Ravens, it’s quality depth on the back end of their defense. The Ravens have done good to find it in the draft and free agency, and under-the-radar moves like signing Harris only help to prove how smart the team is. The move to keep Harris will be overlooked by many, but getting a player into the mix who knows the defense and can fill a void for the team could figure to be huge in the end for Baltimore.

Harris will provide this for the team in a cheap fashion and could be serviceable for the team moving forward. To that end, it’s a good move for the Ravens.

Davontae Harris Stats

A native of Wichita, Kansas, Harris is just 25 years old and clearly still in his prime. In his career, Harris has just 40 tackles to his credit and 3 passes defended. He hasn’t seen a dramatic role in the NFL to this point, but with 5-11 size, it’s clear Harris fits the mold plenty love to see in their cornerbacks in the league at this point in time. In Denver, Harris played in 16 games in 2019 with 6 starts under his belt.

In college, Harris was a very productive player at Illinois State. He finished with 208 tackles, 38 passes defended, 4 interceptions and 3 sacks in 49 games played. That was major production that helped put him on NFL radars coming into the draft a few years back.

Though Harris has yet to show that type of production thus far in the league consistently, it’s more than possible that given a bigger chance he can show it. The fact he has 40 tackles given the limited run he has received is interesting itself, and paints a picture of a guy who could eventually become a difference maker with the proper scheme as well as coaching.

Now that he looks set to stick in Baltimore into next season, it will be interesting to see what type of role the Ravens have in mind for him moving forward.

