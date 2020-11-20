Ravens Claim Productive Young Defense Back off Waivers

The Baltimore Ravens continue to look for help in plenty of ways during the second half of the season, and this week they made another roster addition designed to help one of the deepest spots on the team.

Late this week, the Ravens revealed they had signed cornerback Davontae Harris to the roster. Harris comes to Baltimore after a stint with the Denver Broncos until he was recently released there. The team confirmed the move on Thursday afternoon.

We have claimed DB Davontae Harris off waivers. 📰: https://t.co/ex9FDiVWjK pic.twitter.com/kSqKsGbhBR — Baltimore Ravens (@Ravens) November 18, 2020

Prior to that, Harris played with the Cincinnati Bengals where he was a 5th round draft pick of the team back in 2018. Clearly, the Ravens do not have a huge need at cornerback at the time being, but having Harris in the mix is something which fits with Eric DeCosta’s mantra of trying to find the best players on the market no matter what and adding them to the mix.

This season, Baltimore’s defense has been consistent, but Harris will add a little depth to a key spot in order to help things out the rest of the way in what has been a wild 2020 year.

Davontae Harris Stats

A native of Wichita, Kansas, Harris is just 25 years old and clearly still in his prime. In his career, Harris has just 40 tackles to his credit and 3 passes defended. He hasn’t seen a dramatic role in the NFL to this point, but with 5-11 size, it’s clear Harris fits the mold plenty love to see in their cornerbacks in the league at this point in time. In Denver, Harris played in 16 games in 2019 with 6 starts under his belt.

In college, Harris was a very productive player at Illinois State. He finished with 208 tackles, 38 passes defended, 4 interceptions and 3 sacks in 49 games played. That was major production that helped put him on NFL radars coming into the draft a few years back.

Though Harris has yet to show that type of production thus far in the league, it’s more than possible that given a bigger chance he can show it. The fact he has 40 tackles given the limited run he has received is interesting itself, and paints a picture of a guy who could eventually become a difference maker with the proper scheme as well as coaching.

Davontae Harris Makes Promise to Ravens Fans

After being added to the team this week, Harris seems very excited and someone who is ready to make a difference on his new roster. Following the addition, Harris tweeted that the Ravens are going to be getting the best out of him moving forward since this was part of God’s plan.

Y’all gone get the best out of me‼️God got his hand in this one🤫 https://t.co/Il1PCzeu2q — Davontae Harris (@wichkid) November 18, 2020

Obviously, the Ravens hope that Harris is right. He looks like a solid player and a guy who can contribute for the team in a big way moving forward if only he gets a chance to do so. The Baltimore defense is always looking for solid players to make their team better, and in Harris the hope is they have been able to mine some serious gold for the future.

READ NEXT: Lamar Jackson Slams Matt Skura Internet Bullies