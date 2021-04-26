Ravens Host Durable Offensive Lineman to Free Agency Visit: Report

The Baltimore Ravens made a big move to shake up their offensive line trading Orlando Brown Jr., and while that move was dramatic, the team might not be wasting any time looking for their next move.

Baltimore might not hesitate to make additions to their offensive line in the wake of the deal. Last week, they had Alejandro Villanueva in for a visit, and over the weekend, another lineman in Dennis Kelly has reportedly come into the mix.

The latest Ravens news straight to your inbox! Join the Heavy on Ravens newsletter here!

Join Heavy on Ravens!

According to ESPN’s Adam Schefter, Kelly came in to visit the Ravens in free agency over the weekend.

After trading OT Orlando Brown, the Ravens are scheduled to visit this weekend with former Titans’ OT Dennis Kelly, per source. Baltimore also has met with Steelers’ free-agent OT Alejandro Villanueva. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) April 24, 2021

If the Ravens were to sign Kelly, he could fit in well as a depth piece for the team that could help account for the loss of Brown Jr. immediately.

Kelly’s Career Stats

The brother of NFL offensive coordinator Tim Kelly, it’s been a solid nine-year career for the offensive lineman in the league thus far. A fifth-round pick out of Purdue in 2012 by the Philadelphia Eagles, Kelly played for four seasons with the Eagles before moving on to the Tennessee Titans. Thus far in his career, Kelly has played 104 games and has made 47 starts. While that might not seem like a lot, it could be a good depth play for the Ravens to make in order to fortify their offensive front for this coming season given some of the changes that were made.

Interestingly enough, Kelly also has a touchdown to his credit while playing in the NFL during a recent AFC Championship game. At 31, he is a veteran player that has experience that could give the Ravens some solid snaps and provide the team some excellent depth at a spot that they need it.

Ravens Expected to Sign Alejandro Villanueva Next

Kelly isn’t the only player in the mix for the Ravens. As for what’s next for the team’s offensive front, the Ravens will reportedly be signing Alejandro Villanueva soon. The former Steelers offensive lineman visited the team this week, and while a deal won’t be reached or revealed until after the draft, according to ESPN’s Jamison Hensley, one could be coming in a few weeks.

By trading Orlando Brown to Chiefs, Ravens is expected to replace him at right tackle with Alejandro Villanueva. Deal likely won't become official until after draft, but Villanueva visited Ravens on Thursday. So, Ravens add some picks and won't have much dropoff with Villanueva — Jamison Hensley (@jamisonhensley) April 23, 2021

At 32, Villanueva is young enough that he could be a player who comes in and plays a solid role for the Ravens. The former Army Football stud who was a Bronze Star winner in the military, Villanueva is not only a decorated veteran but a player who has been solid in the NFL as well given his status as a two-time Pro Bowl player in 2017 and 2018. Villanueva has also played in 96 total league games with 90 starts under his belt, so he does bring some experience to the mix for the Ravens that could help account for Brown Jr.’s loss.

Even if the Ravens sign Villanueva, they could add a solid role player like Kelly to fill in up front as well for depth’s sake.

READ NEXT: Ravens Add Multiple Picks After Blockbuster Trade