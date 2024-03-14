Ravens Respond to Deebo Samuel Trade Rumor

Eric DeCosta didn’t mince words when asked about a rumor the Baltimore Ravens are trying to trade for San Francisco 49ers’ wide receiver Deebo Samuel.

Ravens’ general manager DeCosta compared the report to children’s book ‘The Lorax,’ written by Dr. Seuss. He told reporters, “That specific report — I read The Lorax last week at a local elementary school. I would probably put that report similar to that,” per Pro Football Talk’s Michael David Smith.

The specific report DeCosta referred to came from Jason La Canfora for 105.7 The Fan. La Canfora said at the 20:14 mark, “I heard they called San Francisco multiple times, probing around on Deebo. I think Deebo could be dealt.”

Although DeCosta’s answer emphatically shut down this rumor, the GM did leave the door open for the Ravens adding wide receiver help this offseason. It just might not come from 2024 NFL free agency or the trade market.

Ravens Made Emphatic Response to Deebo Samuel Trade Report

La Canfora didn’t appear to appreciate DeCosta’s putdown. At least not based on the reporter’s subsequent post on X, “which was seemingly taking a shot” at De Costa, according to Ravens Vault co-host Sarah Ellison.

Jason La Canfora seemingly taking a shot at Eric DeCosta after he refuted his report about the Ravens reaching out to SF about a potential trade for Deebo Samuel. https://t.co/jxXGJotAGU — Sarah Ellison (@sgellison) March 14, 2024

Whether or no shots were being traded doesn’t reduce the impact of DeCosta’s statement. He’s dispelled the idea of the Ravens working out a trade for an All-Pro wideout who would transform both phases of Baltimore’s offense.

Samuel is a rushing and receiving dual-threat playmaker who reeled in 77 catches for 1,405 yards in 2021. The 28-year-old has also remained a dynamic runner, averaging 6.3 yards per attempt from 160 career carries.

Samuel’s pedigree is impressive, but the Ravens can feel confident about their own multi-faceted receiver, Zay Flowers. He announced himself to the NFL by catching 77 passes as a rookie.

Flowers also rushed eight times for 56 yards, including this 37-yard touchdown run against the Los Angeles Chargers.

Selecting Flowers in the first round a year ago gave the Ravens the go-to receiver they had lacked. Now it’s up to DeCosta to find the supporting pass-catcher Flowers needs.

Eric DeCosta Confirms Ravens Will Add WR

DeCosta knows there’s still room for another skilled field-stretcher among his team’s receiving corps. More space on the depth chart will be created by the Ravens moving on from Odell Beckham Jr.

OBJ was supposed to be the premium No. 1 receiver in this offense. Instead, DeCosta chose to retain Beckham’s fellow veteran wideout Nelson Agholor.

Flowers and Agholor are good options, but DeCosta said “the hunt goes on. We’re trying to find good football players. We know we have the draft,” per Jeff Zrebiec of The Athletic.

Going the draft route worked with Flowers, and the same strategy can work again. This is a receiver-rich class, with prolific targets such as Texas’ standout Adonai Mitchell, LSU’s Brian Thomas Jr. and Oregon burner Troy Franklin all likely to be within the Ravens’ range with the 30th-overall pick.

Snagging another young and capable speedster would round out an explosive supporting cast for franchise quarterback Lamar Jackson. He already has Flowers, Agholor and tight ends Mark Andrews and Isaiah Likely to aim for, as well as handing off to Derrick Henry, an elite running back who still has a point to prove.

This many resources around Jackson mean DeCosta and the Ravens don’t need to engage in an expensive trade. Even for a player as effective in as many ways as Samuel.