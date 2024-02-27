Eric DeCosta Reveals Ravens’ Plans for Justin Madubuike

Eric DeCosta and the Baltimore Ravens aren’t about to let Justin Madubuike cash in after a breakout season. Instead, the Ravens “probably will” use the franchise tag to keep the disruptive defensive tackle at M&T Bank Stadium.

DeCosta revealed his plans for Madubuike when speaking to reporters on Tuesday, February 26, ahead of the annual NFL Scouting Combine, per ESPN’s Jamison Hensley.

Ravens GM Eric DeCosta was asked if DT Justin Madubuike will get tagged if there's no long-term deal by next Tuesday. "I probably will, yes," DeCosta said. The franchise tag for Madubuike is $22.102 million. — Jamison Hensley (@jamisonhensley) February 27, 2024

As Hensley pointed out, tagging Madubuike will cost the Ravens a pretty penny. DeCosta will likely deem the $22-plus million price tag worth it after Madubuike’s banner 2023 season when the D-linemen logged a team-leading 13 sacks.

Madubuike is approaching his prime, so the Ravens would be wise to keep him around for at least another year. Even though it’s likely to require DeCosta getting creative with only limited space under the salary cap.

Using the tag will also keep options open for both player and franchise. The Ravens could still tag and trade Madubuike, or use the additional time to work out a new, long-term deal with the 26-year-old.

