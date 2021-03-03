Key Ravens Runner Named Free Agent ‘Worth Pursuing’ for NFL

One of the most loaded positions on the Baltimore Ravens roster is at running back, and that has made for some complicated decisions in the last few seasons.

Veteran Mark Ingram is already departing this offseason, and J.K. Dobbins could be expected to take a huge step forward as a result. Where does that leave restricted free agent Gus Edwards? According to some, it should leave other teams looking to poach him on the open market.

Recently, former NFL running back turned NFL.com contributor Maurice Jones-Drew took a look at naming 10 running backs that would be worth pursuing this offseason. Though Edwards is a restricted free agent, Jones-Drew thinks someone should take a hard look at him this offseason. Edwards rated eighth on the list.

Jones-Drew wrote:

“The 6-foot-1, 238-pound bruiser has been a consistently productive back in his first three NFL seasons, averaging 5.2 yards per carry for his career. He’s a perfect fit in the Ravens’ rushing attack alongside Lamar Jackson and J.K. Dobbins, so I think the team will offer him an extension. However, the restricted free agent could be the apple of someone’s eye and receive an offer the Ravens don’t match. No matter where Edwards ends up playing next season, his skill set and production could thrust him into a starting role.”

The Ravens run the ball better than nearly anyone in the NFL, and Edwards is a big part of that success given what he has done through the years. It will be fascinating to see if he makes his return to the Ravens on a new contract, or if someone else tries to snap him up.

Ravens Loaded at Running Back

Perhaps Edwards would see the writing on the wall and want to move on given the fact that Dobbins is likely to be the unquestioned starter and key contributor for the foreseeable future. Perhaps Edwards sees himself as a complement to Dobbins and understands his role on the team if not embraces it. All of these questions will have to be sorted out soon, and it will be interesting to see if anyone takes a swing at trying to nab Edwards given his situation in Baltimore with the roster. There might not be a ton of touches to go around for the backfield, and if Edwards wants a bigger role, he might have to find it elsewhere.

Gus Edwards Stats

Edwards has been a very productive member of the Ravens since 2018. He had rushed for 1,429 yards and 4 touchdowns thus far in his career coming into 2020. He hasn’t been nearly as prolific catching the ball as running the ball, with only 65 receiving yards as a member of the team. During 2020, Edwards rushed for 723 yards and 6 scores for the Ravens.

A former runner for Miami and Rutgers in college, Edwards has been a tough runner early in his time in the league and a player some might describe as a bowling ball to bring down. To that end, he figures to be an asset for the offense.

READ NEXT: Ravens Top Cut Candidate Identified