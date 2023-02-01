Ravens Could be Narrowing in on Greg Roman’s Replacement

The “wide net” that the Baltimore Ravens have cast in the search to find their next offensive coordinator following Greg Roman’s decision to step down from the position after four years might be on the verge of reeling in his successor.

According to a report from ESPN NFL Insider Adam Schefter on Tuesday, January 31, 2023, the team will be interviewing Seattle Seahawks quarterbacks coach Dave Canales for a second time.

Seahawks’ QB Dave Canales is getting a second interview for the Ravens’ OC job, per source. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) January 31, 2023

The 41-year-old was reportedly the third candidate that the team requested to interview for the vacated spot on head coach John Harbaugh’s staff on January 21, 2023, according to Schefter’s ESPN colleague, Jeremy Fowler.

Canales was integral and “worked closely” with veteran quarterback Geno Smith last season in Seattle when he went from a journeyman backup to having a breakout season. In his 10th year in the league, the former second-round pick in 2013 earned his first career Pro Bowl bid, broke several of the franchise’s passing records that were set by nine-time Pro Bowler Russell Wilson who the team traded last offseason, and will likely be named AP Come Back Player of the Year.

Smith set career-highs across the board in every major statistical category except interceptions and interceptions percentage among seasons where he made 13 or more starts according to Pro Football Reference.

Canales has been on Seahawks’ head coach Pete Caroll’s staff since 2010. He spent eight seasons as a wide receivers coach where he developed Pro Bowlers Doug Baldwin, Golden Tate, and Tyler Lockett.

In 2018, he was promoted to quarterbacks coach for two years and passing game coordinator for two years after that where he guided Wilson to franchise record-setting seasons. Last year he took a step back to quarterbacks coach and helped Smith achieve the same accomplishment.

Ravens to Interview Renown Wide Receiver Guru

While the team could very well be narrowing in on Canales to be Roman’s replacement, they apparently aren’t putting all of their eggs into one basket as they’re slated to interview Buffalo Bills wide receivers coach Chad Hall on Wednesday, February 1, 2023, per a report from Fowler.

Another name in #Ravens OC search: #Bills wide receivers coach Chad Hall, who is interviewing with the team Wednesday, per source. Stefon Diggs has posted three straight 100-catch seasons with Hall as his coach. — Jeremy Fowler (@JFowlerESPN) January 31, 2023

He has been on the Bills’ coaching staff since 2017 when he first joined as an offensive assistant and was promoted to wide receivers coach in 2019. Hall is regarded as one of the best position coaches in the league and under his tutelage, Bills wide receiver Stefon Diggs has recorded three straight Pro Bowl seasons of 100-plus receptions, 1,200-plus receiving yards, and eight-plus touchdown catches.

His work with Diggs has coincided with Buffalo’s offense finishing in the top three in scoring in each of the last three seasons as the receiver’s connection with two-time Pro Bowl quarterback Josh Allen has emerged as one of the best most dangerous in the league.

After a standout collegiate career as a running back and wide receiver for the Air Force Academy, Hall served as a Second Lieutenant in the Air Force and had a five-year career as an NFL wide receiver before getting into coaching.

Emphasis on Improving Passing Game & Elevating QB Play is Clear

A common theme for the Ravens in their quest to find a new offensive play caller after having a renowned run game specialist like Roman at the helm for nearly half a decade is trying to land a coach with a strong background in the development of quarterbacks, wide receivers, or both.

While Lamar Jackson’s contract situation is at the forefront in terms of offseason priorities for the front office, his continued development as a passer whether he signs a long-term deal or gets franchise-tagged is also paramount to the team’s success in 2023 and beyond.

Hiring a coach like Canales to take over would go a long way toward taking his overall game to the next level and making the offense less reliant on his legs to make plays and consistently move the ball on offense.

On the other hand, a coach like Hall would who is widely liked and highly praised around the league for his prowess in raising the level of play of gifted wideouts that in turn elevates the game of the starting quarterback could also be a huge asset for a team that intends to “build up” the depth chart at that specific position group this offseason.

If he could unlock and maximize the potential of Ravens 2021 first-round wide receiver Rashod Bateman in a similar fashion to the way he did with Diggs, it would help quell the doubts and criticism of the team’s ability to draft and develop elite players at the position.

Either way, the desire to field a more balanced offensive attack moving forward is evident and will be emphasized by whoever ultimately gets selected to be the Ravens’ next play designer/ caller on that side of the ball.