Longtime Ravens’ Coach ‘Stepping Down:’ Report

The Baltimore Ravens are set for a major shakeup among head coach John Harbaugh’s staff after it was confirmed a longtime assistant is “stepping down to pursue other opportunities.”

Greg Roman will relinquish his role as offensive coordinator, per a statement from the 50-year-old’s agency, confirmed by Jeff Zrebiec of The Athletic:

Ravens offensive coordinator Greg Roman is stepping down to pursue other opportunities, per his agency. Roman has been Baltimore's OC since 2019.

John Harbaugh, who will enter his 16th season at the helm, will begin the search for his seventh offensive coordinator. — Jeff Zrebiec (@jeffzrebiec) January 19, 2023

The decision will being to an end Roman’s second tenure with the Ravens. He first served as assistant offensive line coach in 2006, before returning to Baltimore as a Senior offensive assistant in 2017.

Harbaugh promoted Roman to offensive coordinator in 2019. Despite the initial success of helping Lamar Jackson be named NFL MVP in his first season as the starting quarterback, Roman’s tenure as a play-caller hasn’t always been a popular one.

Change Was Inevitable on Pedestrian Offense

The offense Roman directed ranked 19th in points and 16th in yards in 2022. A familiar problem of a one-dimensional attack again blighted Roman’s attempts to progress his unit.

There was nothing wrong with the way the Ravens ran the football. Baltimore amassed 2,720 yards on the ground, the second-most in the league behind the Chicago Bears.

It was a different story through the air, where Roman’s pedestrian attack generated a mere 3,202 yards, the third-fewest this season, to go along with a measly 6.6 yards per attempt.

Big plays were in short supply in Roman’s passing schemes, as Jackson and backups Tyler Huntley and Anthony Brown mustered just 33 completions of 20 yards or more. Only the New York Giants managed fewer with 28.

Roman may have had few fans in the stands, but Harbaugh was quick to praise one of his trusty lieutenants. He released an official statement crediting Roman with leading the “development and success of a record-setting offense in Baltimore for several seasons.”

Statement from Head Coach John Harbaugh on Greg Roman. pic.twitter.com/itERSCJP81 — Baltimore Ravens (@Ravens) January 19, 2023

Few would agree about the level of success Harbaugh attributed to Roman, but there’s no doubt the coach’s next choice for OC has to be able to build an offense capable of taking of would-be free agent Jackson to greater heights.

This article will be updated.