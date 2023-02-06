Ravens Lineup More 2nd Interviews to Replace Greg Roman

After casting a “wide net” and hosting several coaches of different ages, experience levels, and backgrounds, the Baltimore Ravens‘ quest to find their next offensive coordinator following the resignation of Greg Roman could be coming to an end.

Earlier in the week ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler reported that the team would be interviewing Seattle Seahawks quarterback coach, Dave Canales, for a second time, and on Friday, February 3, 2022, NFL Network’s Mike Garafolo reported that they would also be interviewing the University of Georgia offensive coordinator/quarterbacks coach Todd Monken and Denver Broncos offensive coordinator Justin Outten for a second time as well.

The #Ravens are interviewing Georgia offensive coordinator/QBs coach Todd Monken a second time today, sources say. Monken is one of a handful of OC candidates to get a second interview in Baltimore. He’s also interviewed with the #Buccaneers. — Mike Garafolo (@MikeGarafolo) February 3, 2023

Add #Broncos OC Justin Outten to the list of candidates getting a second interview for #Ravens OC. That’ll happen next week. https://t.co/JoUandbo24 — Mike Garafolo (@MikeGarafolo) February 3, 2023

Later that same day, Fowler reported that Minnesota Vikings pass-game coordinator Brian Angelichio would be receiving a second interview as well. The 50-year-old has been coaching at the NFL level since exclusively as a tight ends coach before serving in that role as well as helping organize the league’s fifth-best passing attack in both passing yards (4,484) and touchdowns (30) in 2022 according to Pro Football Reference.

#Vikings pass-game coordinator Brian Angelichio has a second interview set for #Ravens OC job, per source. He also interviewed for the #Cowboys OC job Thursday. Busy time for veteran offensive coach. — Jeremy Fowler (@JFowlerESPN) February 3, 2023

Outten is by far the most surprising of the bunch receiving a second interview given that the Broncos had one of the worst offenses for most of the season. However, in his defense, while he was the coordinator of the unit, he wasn’t given play-calling duties until the final two weeks of the regular season.

In those two games, Denver’s offense had its best performances of the entire year, recording over 20 points in both, nearly beating the AFC champion Kansas City Chiefs and besting the No. 5 seeded Los Angeles Chargers in the season finale.

Nevertheless, it is still likely stunning considering some of the other notable candidates that they interviewed initially that includes Los Angeles Rams Pass Game Coordinator Zac Robinson, Cleveland Browns Pass Game Coordinator Chad O’Shea, Ravens Tight ends coach George Godsey, Ravens Quarterbacks coach James Urban, Buffalo Bills Wide receivers coach Chad Hall, Dallas Cowboys Quarterbacks coach Doug Nussmeier.

Eric Bieniemy ‘Still in Play’

The Chiefs’ longtime assistant is by far the hottest name in the running to replace Roman and even though he wasn’t mentioned in the list of candidates that will be interviewed for a second time, he is “still in play” for the job according to NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport.

Eric Bieniemy is still in play for a couple OC jobs, including the Ravens, per Ian Rapoport @RapSheet @PatMcAfeeShow pic.twitter.com/hACKba23RJ — Sarah Ellison (@sgellison) February 2, 2023

Bieniemy has been the Chiefs’ offensive coordinator almost completely in name only for the past five years since head coach Andy Reid handles play-calling duties and gets the bulk of the credit for the success of the unit and the development of five-time Pro Bowl quarterback Patrick Mahomes. He won’t be eligible to be hired by another organization until after the Chiefs and Philadelphia Eagles face off in Super Bowl 57 on February 12, 2022.

While leaving Kansas City for Baltimore to serve in the same position would be a lateral move on paper, he would finally be able to receive the credit for designing and calling a successful offensive attack for the first time in his career. He’d also get the opportunity to work for another Super Bowl-winning head coach and with another generational talent at quarterback in Lamar Jackson.

Ravens Have ‘Spoken’ to Byron Leftwich

The former Tampa Bay Buccaneers offensive coordinator is another prominent assistant coach that could be in the mix per a report from the Athletic’s Jeff Zrebiec. Ravens head coach John Harbaugh “has spoken to” the Super Bowl-winning play-caller who spent the past three season calling plays for another former unanimous league MVP in future Hall of Fame quarterback Tom Brady.

Not sure of the timing of it, but another OC candidate that John Harbaugh has spoken to is Byron Leftwich. Isn't clear whether he's part of the second interview rotation. — Jeff Zrebiec (@jeffzrebiec) February 3, 2023

The former quarterback-turned-coach’s offensive units have been on the opposite end of the spectrum of the Ravens’ identity on that side of the ball, relying on a more pass-heavy attack that struggled to find consistency in the run game.

Any serious consideration of him as Roman’s successor would result in either a complete philosophy shift or force him to find a way to incorporate more of what the team already does best into a modified version of his scheme.