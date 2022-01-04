Injured Marcus Peters Still Bringing ‘Serious Energy’ to Ravens Defense

Baltimore Ravens All-Pro cornerback Marcus Peters may not be able to join his team on the field due to a torn ACL suffered in the preseason, but he’s still finding ways to contribute to the Ravens defense.

Peters was especially active during the Ravens’ Week 17 matchup with his former team, the Los Angeles Rams, who traded Peters to Baltimore in 2019. He quickly made them regret that decision, recording an interception during a Ravens blowout of the Rams in Week 12 on his way to his second career All-Pro selection.

Though Peters could not personally take revenge on his former team this season, he still spent most of the January 2 game calling out to his teammates from the sideline, per Jeff Zrebiec of The Athletic.

Cornerback Tavon Young was asked about Peters’ presence during his postgame press conference, and he explained that Peters “was coming up to us after every series, telling us what he’s seeing or what they might come and do next series.”

Head coach John Harbaugh told media on January 3 that Peters was using his knowledge of the Rams offense to help his defensive teammates from the sidelines.

“He has a great understanding of the game,” continued Harbaugh, “He had been studying the gameplan. He knows the offense there, and I thought he had some really good insight for the guys.”

Several team observers noted Peters’ activity on the Ravens sideline, which was certainly a welcome sight for fans in Baltimore who have been missing his presence this season.

“Marcus Peters is standing right on the sidelines, calling out every play,” wrote the Ravens’ Garrett Downing, “He’s bringing some serious energy in this matchup vs. his former team.”

“I’ve never seen a player coach as hard as Marcus Peters has this game,” wrote Mike Jones of USA Today.

Peters’ exact impact on the game is unknown, though the first of two interceptions by Ravens veteran safety Chuck Clark was certainly due to some film study and anticipation of the Rams’ offensive scheme.

Chuck Clark is a film study fanatic and he just reminded you why. #Ravens pic.twitter.com/LVJKpNx1yQ — Bobby Trosset (@bobbywbal) January 2, 2022

Peters Could Have A Future in Coaching

This is not the first time that Peters had been an active part of the Ravens’ defensive brain trust.

Ravens defensive coordinator Don “Wink” Martindale revealed in September that Peters took over playcalling duties for the Baltimore defense during a preseason matchup against the Washington Football Team, per former Ravens editor Sarah Ellison.

“That’s the kind of football knowledge that [Peters] has,” said Martindale.

Peters’ cerebral approach to the game has allowed him consistently create turnovers throughout his career, with 31 interceptions over his six seasons. By the end of his career, he will have a wealth of knowledge that he could then put to use as a coach. His teammates’ willingness to listen and learn from his experience also indicates that he could excel at both the football strategy and player relations aspects of coaching.

Peters Aiming for 2022 Comeback

But before any consideration of a coaching career, Peters will look to come back from his devastating injury this year to bolster a Ravens defense that has struggled to force turnovers and defend against the pass without him.

The Ravens have the fourth-fewest takeaways this season while also surrendering 4,507 passing yards, the most in the NFL by more than 150 yards, per Pro Football Reference.

While there have been rumors about trading Peters, as it would save the Ravens $10 million against the 2022 salary cap, per Spotrac, his injury might prevent Baltimore from obtaining their desired return in a trade.

Peters is clearly beloved and respected in Baltimore, by both his coaches and teammates, so don’t expect him to leave anytime soon. He showed his dedication to the Ravens from the sidelines vs. the Rams, and he’ll look to do the same on the field next year.