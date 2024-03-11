Ravens Interested in Former Patriots Starter to Replace Kevin Zeitler: Report

The Baltimore Ravens

As the rest of the NFL has been busy shaping their roster during the 2024 offseason, the Baltimore Ravens have been surprisingly quiet.

They were believed to have a few notable players that could be cut to clear cap space. They haven’t released anybody yet.

The Ravens can restructure Lamar Jackson’s contract to free up $11 million in space. That hasn’t happened either.

So far, their offseason has amounted to re-signing Nelson Agholor and franchise tagging and then extending Justin Madubuike.

That could change soon as the Ravens need to get moving if they’re going to put together a contending roster again for the 2024 season.

They may already have their first big move in mind as they look to reshape their squad.

According to the Boston Sports Journal’s Mike Giardi, the Ravens are one of four teams currently interested in signing New England Patriots guard Michael Onwenu.

The other three teams interested are the Titans, Giants, and Commanders.

A Steal in Round 6 for the Patriots

The Patriots have made plenty of questionable draft picks in recent years.

Landing Onwenu in the sixth round gave them a bit of redemption.

Despite dropping to late in Day Three of the NFL Draft, Onwenu became a starter almost immediately and thrived during his rookie season as he moved around the offensive line to fill in wherever the Pats needed him.

He struggled as a left guard in 2021, but finally found a permanent home in 2022.

That home was at right guard, where he started for the Pats in 2022 in 2023.

Onwenu started all 17 games in 2022 and only allowed one sack while committing just two penalties, making him one of the league’s best guards for the season.

He regressed a bit in 2023, allowing three sacks and committing four penalties in 15 games, but remained a dependable starter. He has also been solid as a run blocker in each of the past two seasons.

Now he’ll be a sought-after option in free agency and could be a great fit for a Ravens team that is going to be looking for answers along the offensive line as they prepare to potentially lose some important players from their unit.

The Ravens’ Changing Offensive Line

Baltimore had one of the NFL’s best offensive lines during the 2023 season.

They allowed the least pressures in the league to opposing pass rushers. They also created the most yards before contact in the league for their runners.

Unfortunately, they could suffer their losses on the O-line.

Right guard Kevin Zeitler is a free agent after making the first Pro Bowl of his career in 2023.

Starting left guard John Simpson is also no longer under contract.

Starting left tackle Ronnie Stanley is seen as a potential cut candidate.

Right tackle Morgan Moses also finds himself on that list.

With so much potentially changing on the offensive line, a move for Onwenu to replace Zeitler could be in the Ravens’ future.

They’re going to need to start pulling the trigger on moves soon or Lamar Jackson is going to be facing a whole lot more pressure in the pocket during the 2024 season.