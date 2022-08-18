Ravens Rookie Has ‘It’ Factor in Key Role

The Baltimore Ravens wowed many observers with their 2022 NFL draft class. Most of the plaudits concerned general manager Eric DeCosta trading his way into two first-round picks and taking safety Kyle Hamilton and center Tyler Linderbaum off the board.

As good as they were, those may not have been the best moves DeCosta made. Instead, one of his many mid-round selections is already turning heads this preseason.

In fact, this initially unheralded rookie has been declared a “perfect” fit for a key role by a leading analytics site.

4th-Round Pick Has “It” Factor

Isaiah Likely wasn’t as highly touted as the other tight end the Ravens drafted in the fourth round, Iowa State’s Charlie Kolar. Yet, it’s Likely who is already looking like a star.

The former Coastal Carolina standout has merited special praise from Michael Renner of Pro Football Focus. Specifically, Renner believes Likely has the much-coveted “it” factor: “Tight end is one of those positions where you can see the players who have ‘it’ right away. By ‘it,’ we mean the movement skills and dynamism to actually feature at some point in an offense. There just aren’t a ton of human beings measuring in at 6-foot-3-plus and 240-plus pounds who look natural running in space. Likely is one of them.”

Renner highlighted Likely’s performance during the 23-10 preseason win over the Tennessee Titans as ample proof he’s ready for an important role as a rookie: “He caught all four of his targets for 44 yards and broke three tackles on only 17 pass routes. Likely looks like the perfect TE2 for the Ravens’ offense.”

Safe to say Isaiah Likely doesn't move like your average backup TE pic.twitter.com/CBpivZiBFd — Mike Renner (@PFF_Mike) August 17, 2022

TE2 is indeed a key position in the Ravens’ offense. It’s the player who can support and draw coverage away from All-Pro starter Mark Andrews.

He’s Lamar Jackson’s favorite target, but Andrews will be a marked man this year after catching 107 passes last season. Likely has the attributes to punish defenses for paying too much attention to No. 89.

Those attributes include speed and elusiveness in the open field, qualities Likely unleashed against the Titans:

Isaiah Likely with the moves😵‍💫 pic.twitter.com/awUJDpVIHj — Kevin Oestreicher (@koestreicher34) August 11, 2022

This play was just a single snapshot of the athleticism and flair for the big play Likely has displayed throughout the offseason. He’s also used his height and physical frame to muscle defensive backs and high point jump balls.

It was Ravens defenders who were on the receiving end of Likely’s strength and flexibility during training camp:

Having a pass-catcher this explosive is a blessing for the Ravens. Especially since there’s a lack of marquee playmakers in the wide receiver room.

Likely the Answer to WR Issues

DeCosta has strangely shunned acquiring an experienced wideout, despite the unproven options at the position on the roster. Those options include second-year player Rashod Bateman and unproven trio Devin Duvernay, James Proche and Tylan Wallace.

The Ravens apparent reticence to add a proven commodity to this rotation is curious when there’s no shortage of premium names still left in free agency. Those names include Odell Beckham Jr., Will Fuller, T.Y. Hilton and Emmanuel Sanders.

Any member of this quartet would instantly upgrade one of the few suspect position groups on the roster. Yet, perhaps the Ravens are confident enough in their ability to manufacture gains through the air from other sources.

Likely will be one of those sources, along with Andrews. The rookie was the “sleeper” pick of Heavy’s front office insider Randy Mueller, who noted Likely “excels in getting open without help from the offensive scheme.”

Ravens offensive coordinator Greg Roman needs an athlete possessing Likely’s raw tools. Roman’s scheme has been criticized for not creating enough spacing between receivers on pass patterns, per Nate Tice of The Athletic:

trying to see this "improved" Ravens passing attack and then I see that route spacing up top and it makes me love Lamar even more pic.twitter.com/cHrHd2jth5 — Nate Tice (@Nate_Tice) October 14, 2021

Likely’s already showing he doesn’t need much separation to make an impact. If he continues to develop at this rapid rate, Likely will be the key to the two-tight end set becoming the go-to formation for the Ravens this year.