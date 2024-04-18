Another Ravens RB Reunites With Greg Roman: Report

Greg Roman is doing a pretty good job of getting the band back together after news broke the new offensive coordinator for the Los Angeles Chargers will reunite with another former Baltimore Ravens’ running back in 2024 NFL free agency, J.K. Dobbins.

The latter “is planning to sign with the #Chargers on a one-year deal, per his agency,” LAA Sports & Entertainment, according to NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero.

Dobbins will be the second Ravens running back to join up with Roman in the AFC West. He’s preceded by Gus Edwards, who agreed a two-year contract with the Chargers back in March.

Both players will get the chance to play in Roman’s run-heavy system that’s suited to their talents. Dobbins’ excitement was obvious when he posted on X: “Let’s do it.”

While Dobbins can hope for a new lease of life in L.A., the Ravens will be relying on star veteran Derrick Henry to carry the load on the ground. The 30-year-old All-Pro is more than capable, but he may lack support now the Ravens have lost two key members of a deep and talented rotation.

Baltimore’s powerful backfield committee helped the team top the NFL rushing charts last season, even after Todd Monken replaced Roman as play-caller to expand the offense.

J.K. Dobbins, Greg Roman Reunion Makes Sense After Injury-Wrecked Ravens Career

Fate dealt Dobbins a cruel hand during his time with the Ravens. The second-round pick in 2020 flashed signs of dominance, but couldn’t get on the field long enough to reach his full potential.

Dobbins tore his ACL just prior the 2021 season, before a torn Achilles ended his 2023 campaign in Week 1. In between, Dobbins flashed big-play capability and true workhorse traits in Roman’s offense.

Two of his best games came in back-to-back weeks during the 2022 season against AFC North rivals the Pittsburgh Steelers and Cleveland Browns. Dobbins gashed the Steelers for 120 yards on just 15 carries, including this nifty cutback run highlighted by Ryan Mink of Ravens.com.

Don't know what they call this move by J.K. Dobbins but I like it. Good backside vision and 14-yard run on huge FG drive. Also, after hammering Steelers with a barrage of pullers/combo blocks, Roman mixes up blocking scheme in key situation. 👏 pic.twitter.com/AsFsvQ4IcD — Ryan Mink (@ryanmink) December 13, 2022

Things got even better for Dobbins against the Browns. He averaged an eye-popping 9.62 yards on 13 carries.

That average was made possible thanks to runs like this 37-yarder illustrated by Next Gen Stats.

J.K. Dobbins (37-yard run) 🔸 Expected Rush Yards: 4

🔸 Rushing Yards Over Expected: +33 Dobbins has eclipsed 100 rushing yards in two-straight games & leads the NFL in rushing yards over expected (+109) since returning from injury in Week 14.#BALvsCLE | #RavensFlock pic.twitter.com/DLn05ZdTJs — Next Gen Stats (@NextGenStats) December 17, 2022

Sadly, moments like this were all too rare for Dobbins in a Ravens uniform. Yet, it’s still a surprise he wasn’t brought back in free agency. Especially when the 25-year-old was said to be looking “outstanding” in his latest injury comeback.

The Ravens suddenly look lightweight without Dobbins and Edwards in the backfield.

Ravens Must Address Depleted Backfield

Henry’s arrival generated plenty of buzz, but he’s beginning to look like a lonely figure on the depth chart. Sure, Justice Hill is still around, but last season’s rookie sensation Keaton Mitchell is recovering from a torn ACL.

There’s no longer another veteran presence on the depth chart. Not as long as Melvin Gordon III and Dalvin Cook remain on the market. Reuniting with one or both might make sense to beef up the numbers.

Alternatively, the Ravens could look to this year’s draft to provide fresh options for the ground game. A prospect like Kentucky’s Ray Davis, described by Trevor Sikkema of Pro Football Focus as “a mid-round selection and potential starter,” could fit the bill. So could Notre Dame bruiser Audric Estime, who seems suited to the Ravens’ familiar power style on the ground.

Whoever they choose, the Ravens need at least one new body for a suddenly depleted backfield rotation.