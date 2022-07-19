‘Ridiculously Productive’ Pass-Catcher Named Ravens’ ‘Best-Kept Secret’

The hype for Rashod Bateman’s second-year breakout has been building since the Baltimore Ravens traded Hollywood Brown on draft night, but Lamar Jackson is going to need more than one wide receiver to target in 2022.

Enter 2020 sixth-round pick James Proche II, one of several Ravens wideouts vying for a bigger role this season following Brown’s departure and Baltimore’s refusal to add more receiving talent in free agency or the draft.

The former SMU standout was named as the Ravens’ “Best-Kept Secret” by Bleacher Report’s Gary Davenport, who noted that Proche’s outstanding college production has yet to translate to the NFL.

After a redshirt freshman year, Proche burst onto the college football scene with 57 receptions for 709 yards and six touchdowns in 2016 and showed clear improvement in every subsequent season. He recorded 2,424 receiving yards and 27 touchdowns over his final two seasons at SMU, earning back-to-back first-team All-AAC selections in 2018 and 2019 as well as a second-team All-American nod in his senior year.

“Proche was ridiculously productive at SMU, posting 204 receptions over his last two collegiate seasons,” wrote Davenport on July 15. “But in the pros it has been a much different story—Proche has just 17 catches over two seasons and has never played more than 212 snaps in a season.”

Proche played just 25 snaps on offense during his rookie year despite suiting up for 14 games. He was targeted just three times, one of which he caught for a first down while the other two fell into the hands of the other team. Despite a strong preseason in 2021, Proche’s workload barely increased, with 16 receptions on 20 targets for 202 yards and zero touchdowns. But he took 10 of those catches for first downs, offering a glimpse into his potential role as a chain-mover in 2022.

With just nine drops on 311 catchable targets in college, per Pro Football Focus, the sure-handed Proche could be a valuable target for Lamar Jackson on third down and in the red zone with more opportunities this season, especially if defenders are keying on Rashod Bateman and All-Pro tight end Mark Andrews.

Proche, Bateman Leading Ravens’ WR Room

Proche has also stepped up as a leader in Baltimore’s wide receiver room alongside Rashod Bateman.

It was Proche’s idea for the pair to take questions from the media together during OTAs in June, where they dismissed criticism of the Ravens’ young wide receivers as “noise, just noise.”

The 25-year old Proche is, surprisingly, the oldest receiver in Baltimore at the moment, and he has embraced that role, even with a slew of undrafted rookie wideouts arriving this offseason.

“We don’t have any egos with this,” said Proche. “We just want to win and get better.”

His competitive nature shines through on the field – he’s proud of his run-blocking prowess – and in the locker room, where Proche brought a mini basketball hoop for some extra friendly competition.

Chemistry With Jackson Is Vital

Proche has also worked to develop more chemistry with Lamar Jackson this offseason, building on a few flashes the duo showed in 2021.

Alongside Bateman – sensing a pattern here? – Proche worked with his star quarterback in Jackson’s return to football in February. Though Jackson did not attend OTAs, he was present for mandatory minicamp where he got more reps in with Proche, who is frequently the first Raven on the practice field and the last to leave.

That work ethic is fundamental to the belief that Proche is a hidden gem in Baltimore who just needs consistent snaps to make an impact.