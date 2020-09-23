Ravens Reveal Special Jersey for Week 3 Battle With Chiefs [LOOK]

The Baltimore Ravens are gearing up for an exciting battle against the Kansas City Chiefs in Week 3 of the 2020 NFL season, and will be looking their best while playing the game.

This week, the Ravens revealed that they will be wearing their black jerseys for the game. The blackout is a very popular look with fans, and no doubt everyone will be fired up to see the team rock these threads in a great NFL matchup.

You asked. We answered. Black jerseys for Monday Night Football. 🔥 pic.twitter.com/kJRvKMkWWa — Baltimore Ravens (@Ravens) September 23, 2020

In Week 1, the Ravens went with the white jerseys at home. Week 2 brought the purple out for the road battle, and now that the team is heading back home again, they will be going with the awesome black look for Week 3.

The last time the Ravens wore the black jerseys was late in the 2019 season when they blew out the New York Jets on Thursday Night Football. Obviously, fans are hoping for a similar result on Monday Night Football this time around.

Lamar Jackson vs. Patrick Mahomes Will Make History

When the quarterbacks square off for yet another head to head matchup in their career, history will be made. It’s the first time that a pair of former MVP winners who are 25 years old or younger will do battle.

History will be made in Baltimore next Monday night, when Lamar Jackson and Patrick Mahomes go head-to-head. It’s the first matchup in NFL history between former NFL MVPs, both age-25-or-younger, according to the Elias Sports Bureau. — Jamison Hensley (@jamisonhensley) September 21, 2020

Obviously, Jackson vs. Mahomes has the potential to turn into the league’s new hot rivalry not unlike Peyton Manning vs. Tom Brady was for the last few decades. Not even those players were able to make the kind of history early in their careers that these elite passers have and will, however.

Jackson will be looking to score his first win head-to-head against Mahomes. In his career, he’s put up 2 touchdown passes against the Chiefs and only 527 total yards. Obviously, those are lower margins

Regardless, Mahomes and Jackson each have an MVP on their mantle, and the Baltimore quarterback is chasing down the next big award that Mahomes just secured. It will be fun for NFL fans to see history made before their very eyes in primetime.

Ravens ‘Feared’ Across NFL

The early power rankings certainly aren’t lying as it relates to the Ravens. They’re elite, and could only be poised to do more damage this season than in 2019.

Last season, the Ravens were good, but this year, there is a major fear for teams playing them. According to NFL.com writer Nick Shook, the biggest lesson from Week 2 was that the Ravens are actually better than they were during their impressive 2019 season and might be primed to do more damage.

Shook wrote:

“The Ravens are better than they were last year. It was clear in Week 1 and unavoidable in Week 2. Baltimore rushed for 230 yards, Lamar Jackson completed 75% of his passes, threw a touchdown pass, broke 200 yards through the air and spread the ball among nine targets — including the fullback — and Mark Ingram emerged from his Week 1 slumber to break five yards per carry and score a touchdown. Baltimore’s defense forced two turnovers, returned a fumble for a touchdown and sacked Deshaun Watson four times. Justin Tucker was a perfect 4 for 4 on field goal attempts. When the Ravens took a 14-point lead in the fourth, it felt like it was a 30-point advantage. No one — rightfully — wants to play the Ravens right now. And no one is playing better football than Baltimore.”

So far, the Ravens have been equally solid on offense and defense which should worry the league. The team was always figured to be an offensive juggernaut but through 2 games, they’ve only allowed a total of 22 points, which is a pretty gaudy number.

If the Ravens remain elite on offense and improve on defense, Shook’s point will be proven correct and they will be much better than they were last season.

Certainly this week, the Ravens will look great as they get back on the field and set to do battle.

