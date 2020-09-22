Lamar Jackson-Patrick Mahomes Battle Set to Make New NFL History

The Baltimore Ravens and Kansas City Chiefs are primed for a history making showdown on Monday Night Football, and the players at the center of it will be Lamar Jackson and Patrick Mahomes.

When the quarterbacks square off for yet another head to head matchup in their career, history will be made. It’s the first time that a pair of former MVP winners who are 25 years old or younger will do battle.

History will be made in Baltimore next Monday night, when Lamar Jackson and Patrick Mahomes go head-to-head. It’s the first matchup in NFL history between former NFL MVPs, both age-25-or-younger, according to the Elias Sports Bureau. — Jamison Hensley (@jamisonhensley) September 21, 2020

Obviously, Jackson vs. Mahomes has the potential to turn into the league’s new hot rivalry not unlike Peyton Manning vs. Tom Brady was for the last few decades. Not even those players were able to make the kind of history early in their careers that these elite passers have and will, however.

Jackson will be looking to score his first win head-to-head against Mahomes. In his career, he’s put up 2 touchdown passes against the Chiefs and only 527 total yards. Obviously, those are lower margins

Regardless, Mahomes and Jackson each have an MVP on their mantle, and the Baltimore quarterback is chasing down the next big award that Mahomes just secured. It will be fun for NFL fans to see history made before their very eyes in primetime.

Lamar Jackson Wants to Follow Patrick Mahomes’ Trajectory

Speaking recently during the offseason, Jackson explained what he wanted for the next step in his career, and he admitted it would be nice for him to do exactly what the Chiefs quarterback did recently in terms of being a league MVP who then manages to win the Super Bowl in the next season.

.@Lj_era8 wants to follow @PatrickMahomes path. Winning MVP in his first full season starting and then winning the Super Bowl. "I'd love to follow that path of MVP then Super Bowl! That'd be a great path to follow!"pic.twitter.com/O6qePbXYhH — Dov Kleiman (@NFL_DovKleiman) April 21, 2020

Jackson has seemingly done everything a quarterback can in the early part of his career short of having playoff success. That’s the next step for the Ravens as well, as they have struggled to get over the hump in recent years. Like it or not, that will continue to define Jackson and the team in the short term. He’s not above saying he wishes to accomplish what a rival has at this point.

Jackson should enter 2020 with as good a chance of anyone to make these goals a reality.

Lamar Jackson vs. Patrick Mahomes

Though the duo did not meet up in the 2020 playoffs and haven’t dueled there as of yet, it will not be a stretch to see them battle into the next decade as the next “it” rivalry at quarterback in the NFL. Mahomes, just a few years into his career, has burst on the scene with an MVP award, All-Pro honors and has been to a pair of Pro Bowls. Jackson is set to do the same after his work this season.

Head to head, the Chiefs have beaten the Ravens two straight games dating back to 2018. Jackson hasn’t yet managed to get over the hump with a win against his biggest rival. Until he does, it’s fair for some to keep him behind Mahomes in terms of the best in the NFL.

Stay tuned in the future, of course, to see where the argument goes in the coming years. Many see this as the new big rivalry in football for a long time.

The great next chapter will take place in Week 3 of the 2020 season. Might it lead to more down the road? Fans can hope, but for now, they will certainly take this history making appetizer.

