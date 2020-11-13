Ravens Sticking With Winning Jersey Combination for Week 10

The Baltimore Ravens need to find some momentum this season, and so far they have done a good job to do so while wearing one specific uniform outfit.

This year, the team’s white jersey has been nearly flawless in games, and that’s true whether the Ravens are playing at home or on the road. This week, as the team gets set for a huge game against New England, Baltimore has revealed they’re once again rolling with the same white jerseys this week.

Here’s the reveal:

why so serious? 🃏@OfficialShon_4 x game day threads pic.twitter.com/1l1qVPKytM — Baltimore Ravens (@Ravens) November 12, 2020

Obviously, the Ravens want to keep the good momentum flowing, so it’s interesting and perhaps no accident that they are rolling into battle with this specific jersey on for the weekend as they take on the road again.

Thus far this season, the Ravens have been road warriors. Their only 2 losses on the year have come at home, so it’s obvious that the team feels very comfortable away from the comforts of home. They will try to keep it going with another huge AFC win of consequence.

In the process, they will look very sharp in their white jerseys when doing so.

Ravens Finding White Jersey Lucky

The darker colors have not been kind to the Ravens this season in a few of their notable losses, but the white threads have worked like a charm for the most part, so it will be interesting to see if the good fortune can continue this week in what figures to be a vital game for the standings to help the Ravens get back on track with their season.

Some of Baltimore’s biggest wins this year have come with the white jerseys, including a triumph in Philadelphia, a win in Washington and their dominating season opener win over the Cleveland Browns at home. This past weekend, the Ravens also used the white jersey to beat the Colts on the road. It’s not a stretch to say it’s been a lucky outfit for them this year that has gotten the job done.

At this point in the season, there is no point to changing something that works for Baltimore.

Ravens vs. Patriots Primer

It’s a big game all around for the Ravens and Patriots this week, and not simply because of the quarterback angle. The Ravens are 6-2 while the Patriots are 3-5. Both teams need the win in the AFC standings, but it’s possible the Patriots need it a bit more considering the direction their season has gone. They score a narrow win on Monday Night Football, but now need to back it up with a huge win against a team that’s far ahead of them in the AFC wild card standings.

This showdown is significant for both teams, and now we have a sampling of what the jerseys will look like. Obviously, with Baltimore going light, that gives a pretty good hint that the Patriots will be set to go dark for the big night game at home.

READ NEXT: Ravens Add Super Bowl Winning CB to Defense