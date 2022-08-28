Ravens Named Top Landing Spot for Former 2nd-Round Wide Receiver

New York Jets wide receiver Denzel Mims has asked for a trade and the Jets “plan to grant” his request, says NFL reporter Connor Hughes.

Mims — a 2020 second-round pick out of Baylor — requested said trade on August 25 via his agent, Ron Slavin, who told Mike Garafolo of NFL Network that “It’s just time. Denzel tried in good faith but it’s clear he does not have a future with the Jets,” said Slavin. “Denzel vowed to come back better than ever this season and worked extremely hard in the offseason to make that happen. Still, he has been given no opportunities with the starting offense to get in a groove with them…. (Jets general manager) Joe Douglas has always done right by Denzel and we trust he will do everything in his power to find another team where Denzel can be a contributor.”

Ravens, Panthers Have ‘Made Calls to the Jets’

In the days since, there has been chatter about the Baltimore Ravens being one of a handful of teams who have “made calls to the Jets” about Mims, and Tyler Sullivan of CBS Sports has labeled the Ravens as one of the top landing spots for the Texas native, who turns 25 years old on October 10.

Mims hasn’t lived up to his draft status, having appeared in 20 games (with 11 starts) during his first two seasons in the league, having totaled 31 receptions for 490 yards during that time, according to Pro Football Reference. He has also been held back by illness and injury during his first two seasons, including a hamstring injury that hampered him as a rookie.

“It’s hard to understand why Mims and his agent are so oblivious as to why he hasn’t climbed the depth chart,” says Mike Kaye of Pro Football Network. “He looks to be in great shape and is playing fine enough with the second- and third-stringers. But he’s not playing well enough to supplant starters like Corey Davis, Elijah Moore, and Garrett Wilson.”

Gang Green Nation agrees with that assessment, writing, “Mims has the physical attributes to be a successful receiver in this league, but something has just been missing. At the very least, he needs a change of scenery.”

What is ‘Equal Value’ for Denzel Mims?

The aforementioned Jets reporter Connor Hughes insists that the Jets will not “give (Mims) away. They believe Mims has talent & like their receiving unit with him on it. Only way a trade happens if (the Jets) get what they believe is equal value.”

Sources: The #Jets are open & plan to grant Denzel Mims’ trade request. They will not, though, give him away. They believe Mims has talent & like their receiving unit with him on it. Only way a trade happens is if #NYJ get what they believe is equal value. — Connor Hughes (@Connor_J_Hughes) August 26, 2022

That said, going public with his trade demand may have made it more difficult for the Jets to deal Mims, who is tied for the team lead in preseason receptions with five catches for 68 yards in two games.

“If you told me the Jets would be able to recoup a late round and/or conditional pick from a team that had a good scouting report on Mims in 2020 I would believe you,” says Gang Green Nation. “If you told me nobody wanted to trade for Mims, but some team was willing to claim him off waivers next week I would believe you.”

Regardless, most NFL observers seem to agree that the “writing is on the wall for Mims and the Jets,” and a late round pick or swap of same-round picks may be all that New York can get at this time.