J.K. Dobbins Just ‘DUNKED’ on A Reported Injury Update

Baltimore Ravens running back J.K. Dobbins was quick to fire back at NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport after he reported that Dobbins was “no sure thing to make Week 1.”

“It sounds like the recovery is going well,” said Rapoport on July 18 of Dobbins’ rehab from a brutal knee injury in 2021 that forced Dobbins to miss the entire season.

“He is pushing as hard as he can and there really hasn’t been any setback,” continued Rapoport. “That said, just based on the timing of the injury, my understanding is he’s no sure thing to make Week 1.”

Dobbins called out Rapoport and proclaimed that he is “damn sure going to be ready for week 1,” following his recovery from a brutal knee injury during the 2021 preseason.

Okay I’m tired of being quiet… come to me for your source @RapSheet because I might not even go on PUP because that’s how good my rehab is going and I’m damn sure going to be ready for week 1. https://t.co/gH2TqCFLM4 — Jk dobbins (@Jkdobbins22) July 18, 2022

Dobbins also said that his rehab has been so successful that he could even avoid being placed on the Physically Unable to Perform (PUP) list to start the preseason. Even if he isn’t on the PUP, there’s still virtually no chance he’ll see the field during the preseason, as the Ravens won’t want to risk another injury to their 2020 second-round pick.

Just know I been working… I been quiet for a reason. I thrive best when I face adversity….go check my resume. — Jk dobbins (@Jkdobbins22) July 18, 2022

Dobbins added more tweets about his comeback season, appearing more motivated than ever after spending the last year on the sidelines as the Ravens missed the playoffs.

Rapoport Stands By Initial Report

Rapoport reacted to Dobbins’ response on the Pat McAfee Show, with the charismatic ex-Indianapolis Colts punter even reading a mock obituary for the longtime NFL insider.

“I hope for J.K. Dobbins’ sake that he is ready for Week 1. That would be great for him,” said Rapoport, but added that he would “stick with” his original reporting.

“I’m very, very, very comfortable with the source of this report,” continued Rapoport, who he earlier referenced as “someone I trust.”

Ravens Have Backup Plans at RB

It’s no surprise to see Dobbins chomping at the bit to get back on the field after missing his second NFL season, which was widely predicted to be a breakout year for the former Ohio State standout.

But the Ravens will likely be cautious in their approach to Dobbins’ return, something Rapoport hinted at in his initial report.

“No one is going to push Dobbins to get back before he is ready,” said Rapoport, which is especially true in Baltimore after an injury-riddled 2021 season. The Ravens’ other starting running back, Gus Edwards, also tore his ACL and third-stringer Justice Hill ruptured his Achilles, forcing the team to scramble for running back depth.

Even with all three expected to make complete recoveries, the Ravens still added multiple insurance options at running back this offseason, drafting Missouri bellcow Tyler Badie and signing veteran ex-Falcons back Mike Davis.