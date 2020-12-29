Ravens’ J.K. Dobbins Sets Impressive Rookie Team Record

The Baltimore Ravens have had some great rookie running backs through the years, but interestingly enough, none of them have accomplished what J.K. Dobbins has.

This season, Dobbins has been a solid contributor for the Ravens offense, and he managed to make history while doing so. On Sunday, Dobbins collected his 7th rushing touchdown of the season, which helped set the rookie record in terms of touchdowns in a season for a rookie runner in Baltimore.

It’s been a fantastic season for Dobbins running the ball, and the Ravens have been able to get a top notch season out of their rookie. Coming into the year, many expected Dobbins to be in the mix for Rookie of the Year honors, and even if he doesn’t win it, it’s clear he has still had a huge season.

This season, Dobbins has rushed for 645 yards and 7 touchdowns through Week 16, and that’s been an impressive number for the youngster out of Ohio State. It seemed clear from the beginning that Dobbins would suit the Ravens well, and with this bit of history now in the record books, it’s more than clear that is the case.

J.K. Dobbins Thankful to Ravens

Dobbins was very classy about the honor when he was told of it by the Ravens, saying he was thankful to God for blessing him with the ability to perform in such a way for the Ravens. He shared a message on Twitter and was very classy in offering his thoughts on the wonderful accomplishment.

I cant do nothing but thank God… it’s all him! 💜 thank you @Ravens for believing in me! https://t.co/Xjv5oTIGZl — Jk dobbins (@Jkdobbins22) December 28, 2020

Through the years, the Ravens have had some solid rookie runners, from Jamal Lewis to Ray Rice and Gus Edwards, but none of them have accomplished the feat that Dobbins did in his first year on the field. That’s very notable for both the Ravens and Dobbins considering the proud history of the franchise lately. It’s a very proud

J.K. Dobbins College Stats

This talent was long evident for Dobbins considering his college history in the Big Ten. While playing for the Buckeyes, Dobbins was a big game player as well as a game breaker. He was a first-team All Big Ten player as well as a first-team All-American in 2019. Statistically speaking, he was one of the most successful running backs the Buckeyes have ever had. In a three year career, Dobbins put up 4,459 rushing yards as well as 645 receiving yards. Dobbins also scored 38 touchdowns on the ground to go with 5 touchdowns in the air. Truthfully, he was a very dangerous player given his breakaway speed in the open field and ability to catch the ball as well as run in between the tackles. He’s shown that ability since joining the NFL.

When he got to the Ravens, Dobbins was expected to do all of this and more. So far in his rookie season, he has not disappointed in a bit. As a result, he could be on track to have a huge career in the league and with Baltimore in the future.

