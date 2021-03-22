Ravens Reportedly Attempted to Lure Rival Wideout in Free Agency

The Baltimore Ravens have been looking around trying to find a new wideout, and their search has taken them to some of the top names on the NFL free agency market in recent days.

While the team has focused mostly on their own free agents early, there can be no doubt that the Ravens wanted to add a player to the mix outside the organization at wideout. That’s likely to still be the case, but the team has already struck out in a few notable ways.

According to ESPN’s Adam Schefter and others, the Ravens made an aggressive run at Pittsburgh Steelers’ wideout JuJu Smith-Schuster before he ultimately decided to return back to the Steelers.

Here’s the interesting part on Steelers’ WR JuJu Smith-Schuster’s one-year deal with Pittsburgh: the Ravens made a hard push to sign him and he wound up taking significantly less money to go back to the Steelers, per sources. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) March 19, 2021

The Ravens also whiffed on Kenny Golladay after checking in on him, so the goal for the team is going to have to be to find a cheaper fit at wideout who can do some of the same things a top wideout can on the field. Easier said than done obviously, but the team is going to have to find a way to patch the hole.

It’s clearly not for a lack of trying as these reports suggest.

Ravens Must Expand Focus for Wide Receiver

So what’s next for the Ravens? They still need a wideout to help the offense, and that’s true even after the team has beefed up their offensive line as well as the tight end spot. Now, the goal is to find a wideout to come in and expand the offense for Lamar Jackson and company. The team hasn’t been able to get elite play from anyone at the spot the last few years, so the pressure is on to add a weapon this offseason.

Right now, the bigger names are gone, so the Ravens have to find a way to get someone to come in and occupy the bottom of their group. Some names are still out there such as Sammy Watkins, T.Y. Hilton and others. It will be interesting to see if the Ravens can get anything done in the coming days.

John Harbaugh Wants a Top Wideout

It’s clear the team knows what they want to add and still need to look around to see what’s out there. Specifically, Harbaugh didn’t mince words when it comes to what he is looking for this offseason. Amongst other potential targets for the team? A big playmaking wideout for the team’s needy offense. When speaking to the media this week, Harbaugh clarified that offensive upgrades could be on the menu, specifically ones at the offensive skill spots of wideout and perhaps even tight end.

"We can use anyone who is talented and good." pic.twitter.com/GvSmvAjxv2 — Baltimore Ravens (@Ravens) January 20, 2021

Harbaugh said:

“It kind of comes down to who you can get and what they’re going to cost in the end and who wants to be here. But if you can bring an Anquan Boldin in here? Lets do it. Now can we afford it and what are the resources from other things we need? That’s the details we have to figure out. I think a big, physical receiver would be awesome for us and big target for Lamar. It could be another tight end too or a speed guy who could open things up and open the coverage up would be valuable too. We could use anybody who’s talented and good.”

An upgrade to the offense would be huge for the Ravens, and that’s especially true considering how the team struggled downfield. Getting another big time wideout in the mix to take pressure off who the Ravens already have would be a big help overall to the offense.

Though the team has missed on a few targets so far, the search continues.

