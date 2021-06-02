Frustrating Update to Ravens’ Julio Jones Trade Talks Surfaces

The Baltimore Ravens have been watching the Julio Jones trade market closely for the last few weeks, but at this point, it seems as if the team has hit their end with the talks.

That’s according to ESPN, anyway. Recently, after the Ravens had been revealed to be keeping up with trade talks, a new report from Kimberly Martin of the network seems to indicate that the team is now going to be out of the picture in terms of landing the wideout.

morning, also reporting that she believes the Los Angeles Rams are also out on Jones.

.@ByKimberleyA on Julio Jones 👀 "[The Titans are] the team that I've most heard people mention that he'll probably end up [with]. … I know for a fact the Ravens and the Rams are done. They're not in the Julio Jones market right now." pic.twitter.com/LdSEFF70K0 — Get Up (@GetUpESPN) June 2, 2021

She said:

“I know for a fact the Ravens and Rams are done. They’re not in the Julio Jones market right now. So, I’m looking at the (Tennessee) Titans.”

Obviously, Jones going to the Titans wouldn’t be great news for the Ravens, as the teams have shared a fierce on-field rivalry the last few season. The Titans knocked the heavily-favored Ravens out of the playoffs in 2020, while the Ravens returned the favor in 2021. The sides have had some fun battles, so if Jones ends up there, it would be even more spice between the teams.

As for the reason the Ravens could be out, it might have everything to do with price and cost. Reports have indicated that the cost was likely going to be prohibitive for teams, and the Ravens likely don’t want to cough up a first-round pick, nor might they want to surrender a second-round pick for Jones.

Is this report true? It’s worth staying tuned to in the weeks ahead to see, but for now, it doesn’t appear as if Jones will be coming to the Ravens.

Ravens Were Said to Have Interest in Jones

The Ravens seemed like they were finished adding players this offseason to the offense. That was, of course, until Julio Jones became available. After that was revealed to be the case, most assumed the Ravens would be interested given the potential need for another big play wideout, but nothing concrete surfaced as it related to their possible interest until now.

According to ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler, the Ravens could be interested in a trade for Jones “at the right price” in the days ahead.

#Ravens have interest in Julio Jones “at the right price” according to Jeremy Fowler. Should Baltimore be aggressive for the elite WR? pic.twitter.com/gdbFm7Jq2H — uSTADIUM (@uSTADIUM) May 29, 2021

What could that price be for the Ravens? Possibly a second-round pick, but the team hasn’t shown an aversion to a big move either, meaning a first-round selection could be in-play as well potentially. The Ravens probably don’t want to give up too much for a 32 year-old wideout, but it was interesting to note that the team could be interested in the possible move.

Jones’ Career Stats

Adding Jones to the mix would undoubtably be the power move Baltimore had in mind. In terms of a decorated option at the position, there’s been few better through the years than Jones. At 32, he is beginning to age a bit but there has been massive production through the years for the Falcons to rely on. Jones has put up 12,896 receiving yards in his career to go with 60 touchdowns. More than that, he has been a seven-time Pro Bowl player, a two-time first-team All-Pro, a two-time leader in NFL receiving yards and has played in the Super Bowl. It feels like forever ago that Jones was the sixth pick in the 2011 NFL Draft out of Alabama, and he has been a model of consistency during his time in the league.

Whether or not the Ravens strike a deal or are in the mix is still anyone’s guess, but now, it might be tough to see them getting it done thanks to this report.

