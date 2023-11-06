Keaton Mitchell Makes Bold Claim After Breakout Game for Ravens

Undrafted free agent Keaton Mitchell announced himself to the NFL with 138 rushing yards and a touchdown against the Seattle Seahawks in Week 9, but the Baltimore Ravens’ running back told reporters “there’s many more games like this to come.”

Keaton Mitchell: “There’s many more games like this to come.” — Jeff Zrebiec (@jeffzrebiec) November 5, 2023

It’s a bold statement from a rookie, but Mitchell earned the right to be cocky after dominating at M&T Bank Stadium. He consistently gashed one of the NFC’s toughest run defenses and made long, decisive gains during a 37-3 win for the Ravens.

Mitchell’s best splash plays were the 40-yard touchdown to open his scoring account in the pros. There was also a 60-yard scamper that showcased the breakaway speed the Ravens deemed worthy of keeping the former East Carolina standout on the roster.

Injuries in the backfield created a spot for Mitchell, and he made the most of the opportunity to give one of the most-loaded offenses in the AFC another playmaker.

Little-Used Keaton Mitchell Transformed Ravens’ Rushing Attack

It’s easy now for the Ravens to say they know what they had in Mitchell. If that was the case, he probably would have played more than “just two offensive snaps” before bossing the Seahawks, per StatMuse.

Keaton Mitchell today: 9 CAR

138 YDS

1 TD Played in just two offensive snaps all season leading into this game. pic.twitter.com/XwRPGVUUbv — StatMuse (@statmuse) November 5, 2023

Mitchell maximized each of those nine carries by giving the Ravens a lethal, outside rushing threat. He attacked the edges of Seattle’s defensive front, where Baltimore had a matchup advantage.

Running to the perimeter meant the Ravens avoided defensive tackles Jarran Reed and Leonard Williams. The latter was a potential mismatch against second-year center Tyler Linderbaum, but the pivotman was able to leave the interior and pull into space to lead the way for Mitchell.

That’s what Linderbaum (64) did to great effect when he sprung the first-year back for 60 in the fourth quarter.

OMG!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!! Tune in on CBS! pic.twitter.com/Bv6jrldTnk — Baltimore Ravens (@Ravens) November 5, 2023

This play was part of a familiar pattern for a more versatile Ravens’ ground game. The greater flexibility came from Mitchell being able to bounce plays to the outside.

It’s what he did to get free for his first touchdown, cutting into a running lane created by edge-rusher Boye Mafe being taken out of the play by left tackle Ronnie Stanley.

FIRST CAREER TOUCHDOWN FOR @_KeatonMitchell ❗ Tune in on CBS! pic.twitter.com/G20hxbg8Fc — Baltimore Ravens (@Ravens) November 5, 2023

This kind of instant big-play capability added a new dimension to a punishing rushing attack that had been thriving at the goal-line thanks to Gus Edwards. The veteran added two more rushing touchdowns from inside the 10-yard line, giving Edwards six scores on the season.

Being able to amass yards at other levels on the field helped the Ravens destroy what had been a Seahawks’ strength. Mitchell’s role in that destruction also underlined how fortunate the Ravens are the 21-year-old chose them, despite interest from other teams.

Keaton Mitchell Reveals Why He Chose Ravens

Going undrafted last April was a blow, but it gave Mitchell options. He confirmed, “I did my research” to help identify the Ravens as the “best fit” among interested teams, per The Baltimore Banner’s Jonas Shaffer.

Keaton Mitchell said there were other teams interested in signing him after the draft, but he felt the Ravens were the "best fit." "I did my research." — Jonas Shaffer (@jonas_shaffer) November 5, 2023

The Ravens can consider themselves fortunate Mitchell did his due diligence. His presence has offset J.K. Dobbins suffering a season-ending torn Achilles against the Houston Texans in Week 1.

Dobbins being on the shelf has left the Ravens reliant on incumbents Edwards and Justice Hill to carry the load. Edwards is the power back, while Hill is shifty, but Mitchell can stretch the field with his speed.

Seattle couldn’t contain all three, even though the “Seahawks run defense was ranked 8th in the NFL coming into this game, allowing 96.9 yards per game on the ground,” per Jeff Zrebiec of The Athletic.

Mitchell and Co. made a mockery of this ranking by amassing 298 yards, “fourth-most in franchise history,” according to ESPN’s Jamison Hensley.

#Ravens finished with 298 yard rushing. That's the fourth-most in franchise history: 404 (2021 at CIN)

343 (2003 vs. CLE)

308 (2009 vs. DET)

298 (2023 vs. SEA) — Jamison Hensley (@jamisonhensley) November 5, 2023

Running the ball this effectively can elevate the Ravens’ offense into the bracket of the league’s elite. Especially when Mitchell’s dynamism is combined with quarterback Lamar Jackson throwing to more explosive receivers like Odell Beckham Jr. and rookie Zay Flowers.

The Ravens will be glad if there’s more to come from Mitchell, but the rest of the AFC should be hoping he’s a one-game wonder.