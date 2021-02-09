Ravens Add Top Young NFL Receiver Mentor as Assistant Coach

The Baltimore Ravens have gone about replacing the staff members they lost this offseason with some interesting names, and perhaps none is as interesting as their new wideout coach.

Quietly, the Ravens brought a new boss into the fold this past weekend, and he has some major experience where the team could need it the most. The Ravens hired Keith Williams as a passing game coordinator. If the name doesn’t ring a bell, it’s because Williams worked in college for a long time, but he also has had a hand in the development of some of the top wideouts currently in the NFL.

Ravens new pass game specialist is Keith Williams, a former college coach who is currently working as personal coach for many NFL WRs including Sammy Watkins, Davante Adams and Tyreek Hill — Jamison Hensley (@jamisonhensley) February 6, 2021

Williams has played a role in mentoring Davante Adams, Sammy Watkins and Tyreek Hill. Those type of players are just what the Ravens need to start developing from an offensive standpoint, so to see someone coming into the mix that has a solid track record is great news for the Ravens.

Baltimore lost David Culley, and in replacing him with Williams, they are getting a coach who has a direct line with some of the solid young wideouts in the game today. That could be big news for the offense moving forward into 2021 that helps them develop better.

Ravens Receivers Need a Boost

If there was one spot on the offense that struggled the most last season, it was wide receiver. The team has not been able to find consistent solutions at the spot in recent years, and that’s even as they have drafted several players and made commitment to them. Perhaps in adding a coach like Williams to the mix they can find the right blend of mentorship.

With players like Miles Boykin, Devin Duvernay, James Proche and Marquise Brown, there is no lack for young pass-catching options in Baltimore. Perhaps the only question revolves around what the team can do to help further their potential. Enter Williams, who might be able to find something when working with these players in the future. It’s a good bet by the Ravens to nab someone who’s been successful in this role before and attempt to duplicate that success.

Ravens Facing Major 2021 Staff Changes

The Ravens have attracted plenty of interest and seen plenty of moving parts this offseason as it relates to others getting new jobs. Quarterbacks coach James Urban interviewed for a role as new Detroit Lions’ offensive coordinator, but that job went to Anthony Lynn. While defensive coordinator Don Martindale will stay, linebacker coach Mike Macdonald has already departed for Michigan to run Jim Harbaugh’s defense. Defensive backs coach Jesse Minter will leave to be Vanderbilt’s defensive coordinator. Culley joined the lineup of departing Ravens coaches when he secured the Houston Texans head coaching job. Zach Orr also departed for Jacksonville along with Joe Cullen.

The Ravens added names like Tee Martin, Williams and others to the staff to help account for these losses. Will it pay off in time? That remains to be seen, but the gamble seems to be a good one to take in this case.

