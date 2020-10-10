Lamar Jackson Injury Update: Game Status Revealed for Week 5

The Baltimore Ravens sustained an injury situation this week with Lamar Jackson, but the good news is that the quarterback’s ailments were minor enough that he will be able to play on Sunday.

According to Mike Garafolo of the NFL Network, Jackson was back at practice on Friday for the Ravens, and both his knee ailment and his illness were not serious enough to keep him out of Week 5 against the Cincinnati Bengals.

John Harbaugh says Lamar Jackson's knee was "ready to go" yesterday but he got a stomach illness so they sent him home. He's ready for Sunday vs. the #Bengals. — Mike Garafolo (@MikeGarafolo) October 9, 2020

For the Ravens, this is excellent news. With Jackson missing practice early this week, there was major questions on whether or not he’d be able to go for the team. Even so, the trouble was described as very minor. Thankfully, that seems to have held true with the fact that Jackson figures to be a go for Week 5.

The Ravens need him, as their offense has run hot and cold so far this season for plenty of reasons not the least of which is the offensive line play.

Lamar Jackson’s Injury Updates

Jackson missed practice on Wednesday with a knee injury according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter, and while that might sound bad, apparently, the injury isn’t all that serious and the move to hold Jackson out and let Robert Griffin III take the majority of snaps was simply a precautionary move.

Ravens’ QB Lamar Jackson did not practice today due to a knee injury that is not considered serious, per source. He was held out of practice for “precautionary reasons.” With Jackson out today, RG3 took the QB reps. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) October 7, 2020

Jackson once again missed practice on Thursday, this time with an illness in addition to his other ailment.

#Ravens QB Lamar Jackson missed practice today because of an illness in addition to the knee that popped up on the injury report yesterday. My understanding is both issues are considered minor. They play the #Bengals on Sunday. — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) October 8, 2020

The good news? It still sounds as if both issues are minor heading toward the weekend.

Presumably, the injury was picked up as Jackson was leading the Ravens over Washington this past weekend. This season, Jackson has put up 769 passing yards, 7 touchdowns and just 1 interception. He’s also been a dynamic force with his legs, rushing for 235 yards and 1 score on the ground.

Regardless of the severity, Jackson being dinged up is not a good sign. The Ravens will have to monitor this carefully given Jackson’s importance to the team in both the short and long term. So far this season, the Ravens are 3-1 and are in good shape to be in the mix to do big things in the second half of the season. They have to be careful with the amount of hits he takes, though, in order to keep him fresh.

Jackson missing a pair of practices isn’t good, but it looks as if everything is still alright.

Watch Lamar Jackson’s Touchdown vs. Washington

Jackson, using his trademark speed, weaved through the defense, threw a stiff arm and managed to get himself free and into the end zone for the long touchdown. The play got the Ravens going and helped Washington to fall behind.

Here’s a look:

The 51-yard TD run by Lamar via NFL Filmspic.twitter.com/EPT2LZgyZB — Dov Kleiman (@NFL_DovKleiman) October 5, 2020

It’s never easy to rebound after a long run and especially one by Jackson. These kind of plays help rip the heart out of teams, and such was the case on Sunday.

Jackson remains one of the most exciting talents in the league, and plays like this are the reason why. The hope is he will be able to deliver plenty of big plays to help his team in Week 5.

READ NEXT: Ravens Reveal Week 5 Jersey Combination