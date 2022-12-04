Ravens Face Tricky Decision About 3-Time Pro-Bowler

The Baltimore Ravens haven’t exactly gone all in to secure standout wide receivers for Lamar Jackson. Instead, general manager Eric DeCosta and head coach John Harbaugh have been content to equip their franchise quarterback with veteran retreads and unheralded rookies.

It’s little wonder Jackson has thrown for 2,231 yards, the fifth-fewest in the NFL, this season. Yet, one of those veteran retreads could still transform the Ravens’ moribund passing game, provided he’s given more opportunities.

Providing those opportunities will depend on whether DeCosta and Harbaugh choose to make a three-time Pro-Bowler a permanent member of the 53-man roster. If not, the Ravens will be content to leave a 15-year pro open to waivers.

Only One Decision for Ravens and Proven WR

The decision facing the Ravens regarding DeSean Jackson’s status was spelled out by Jonas Shaffer of The Baltimore Sun:

DeSean Jackson’s out of practice squad elevations, so he’d need to be added to the active roster if activated again. If he reverts to the practice squad after another game, he’d be exposed to waivers. — Jonas Shaffer (@jonas_shaffer) December 3, 2022

Jackson joined the team’s practice squad on October 18, but has appeared in only two games since. The time has come to either deem Jackson worthy of a more important role or else leave him free to try his hand elsewhere.

It should be an easy decision for a team owning a passing attack mustering just 6.9 yards per attempt and a mere 17 touchdowns through the air. Jackson’s career, by contrast, has been defined by a flair for stretching the field.

He’s the deep threat this offense needs.

Big Plays Still in Short Supply

The Ravens have to find a way to generate more big plays through the air. An easy route to accruing greater yardage in chunks is to turn Jackson loose.

He’s 36, but the wideout can still get vertical as well as anyone, according to NFL Network’s Brian Baldinger, who highlighted Jackson’s 62-yard reception during Week 12’s 28-27 defeat to the Jacksonville Jaguars:

.@Ravens @DeSeanJackson10 is still “gassing” defensive backs. Who maintains that stride and that speed after 15 years? Not many but Jackson hasn’t slowed a bit #speed #BaldysBreakdowns pic.twitter.com/hlHV2tlK8o — Brian Baldinger (@BaldyNFL) November 30, 2022

Baldinger credited Jackson with still being “as fast as anybody in the league, including Tyreek Hill” of the Miami Dolphins.

That’s lofty praise, but it’s hard to argue Jackson doesn’t merit comparisons with ‘The Cheetah,’ after the former clocked an impressive speed on his big catch in Jacksonville, per Ryan Mink of Ravens.com, who cited figures from Next Gen Stats:

DeSean Jackson posted the fastest time by a Ravens ball carrier this season and the third-fastest speed by any ball carrier in the NFL. https://t.co/5Ciy102izv — Ryan Mink (@ryanmink) November 29, 2022

Somebody with this level of deep speed can expand Lamar’s game in a contract year. The dual-threat signal-caller has struggled to throw long at times, making the Ravens and their fondness for working the underneath zones predictable.

Leaning on a heavy diet of running the ball and throwing to tight ends will only take the Ravens so far. A big-play capability teams fear would improve every part of Baltimore’s offense.

Defenses will be forced to keep safeties deep if Jackson is worked into the gameplan more often. Two-deep coverage shells will reduce the box count and help Lamar and his running backs gain more yards on early downs.

More effective running will open up the play-action game and create deep strikes to Jackson and former Kansas City Chiefs speedster Demarcus Robinson. It’s a symbiotic relationship the Ravens need to establish to become a better offense.

The unit has scored just three touchdowns in its last two games, with red-zone struggles becoming a growing problem, per Clifton Brown of Ravens.com: “Baltimore has scored just two touchdowns in nine red zone trips over the past two games.”

Settling for field goals doomed the Ravens against the Jags, despite 415 yards of offense. Those squandered chances inside the 20 caused frustration expressed by Jackson, per ESPN’s Jamison Hensley:

Ravens WR DeSean Jackson said he felt the offense “left some meat on the bone” in regards to not finishing drives in the red zone — Jamison Hensley (@jamisonhensley) November 30, 2022

Going to Jackson more often is the best way to relieve the frustration. A few more deep strikes per game would let the Ravens bypass the red zone or at least given them extra opportunities to become efficient where it counts.