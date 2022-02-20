Lamar Jackson Told to ‘Prove’ Himself Again for the Ravens

Lamar Jackson’s contract status is set to dominate the Baltimore Ravens‘ offseason. He’s in line for a bumper new deal, but a significant pay hike can’t be taken for granted.

Jackson is supposed to be a legitimate franchise quarterback and, for the most part, he’s played like one. Not everybody is convinced, though.

One Fox Sports host believes Jackson needs to prove himself all over again after dealing with injury, while also regressing in the statistical column almost every season he’s been a starter.

Jackson Challenged to Show He’s Franchise Contract-Worthy

Speaking as co-host on a recent episode of First Things First, Fox Sports’ Chris Broussard challenged Jackson to “prove, again, that he’s that guy.”

Broussard retweeted the segment, but the portion Ravens fans should be interested in begins at the 3:00 mark:

These are the 5 NFL players and/or coaches under the most pressure this offseason: https://t.co/hHJcWcVNWc — Chris Broussard (@Chris_Broussard) February 17, 2022

The idea Jackson is on the wane is borne out by the numbers. He was named NFL MVP in 2019 after throwing 36 touchdowns and just six interceptions. Jackson also rushed 176 times for 1,206 yards and seven scores.

Those were awesome stats, but Jackson hasn’t exceeded those totals in any category since. His touchdown passes fell to 26, then 16, while the picks jumped to nine, then 13.

Naturally, injuries have impacted Jackson’s production, particularly during the 2021 season. He only made 12 starts and saw his campaign derailed when he injured his ankle against AFC North rivals the Cleveland Browns in Week 14.

Injuries have become a problem for Jackson, whose dual-threat style of play makes him “susceptible” to problems, according to Broussard. Jackson hasn’t completed a full season since he entered the league in 2018.

All signs point to Jackson having to prove he deserves franchise quarterback money. Yet, his bona fides can be established in a simpler way. Namely, with a glance at the win-loss column.

The Ravens Win With Jackson in the Lineup

It’s a simple formula. Jackson wins, at least during the regular season. He’s led his team to a 37-12 record as a starter, according to Statmuse.

The Ravens were 8-4 before he went down against the Browns. Jackson’s injury kick-started a five-game losing streak that left the Ravens on the outside looking in when the playoffs started.

Those defeats wasted the promise Jackson showed early least season, despite injuries among his suspect supporting cast. Running backs J.K. Dobbins and Gus Edwards missed the season, while Jackson still lacked a true No. 1 wide receiver.

The absence of elite targets beyond tight end Mark Andrews shows up in how long Jackson holds onto the ball. Broncos Insider Benjamin Allbright put Jackson’s dallying into context:

According to Next Gen Stats the QBs that hold the ball the longest are Teddy Bridgewater 2.95s

Jameis Winston 3.07

Zach Wilson 3.08 Lamar Jackson would be highest but when accounted for bailed pockets and buying time with legs it drops dramatically. — Benjamin Allbright (@AllbrightNFL) October 22, 2021

There may be issues with his game, but Jackson has still consistently showcased the skills the Ravens are willing to pay big to keep long-term. He’s often been at his best in clutch situations, like when he led the Ravens to a dramatic comeback win over the Indianapolis Colts in Week 5.

Jackson was in history-making form, per ESPN Stats & Info:

Lamar Jackson is the first player in NFL history with 400 passing yards and 85% completion percentage in a game. Jackson accounted for 499 of the Ravens' 523 yards of offense Monday night. pic.twitter.com/uCPdnN5fRu — ESPN Stats & Info (@ESPNStatsInfo) October 12, 2021

The Ravens have a better chance to compete for and win titles with Jackson in the lineup. They know it, but the onus is on the front office to surround the quarterback with better weapons before he signs any lucrative, new contract put in front of him.

Only then will Jackson be fully equipped to prove he truly belongs among the elite, high-earners at his position.