Ravens Trade Scenario Swaps Lamar Jackson for No. 3 Pick and 2 1st-Rounders

If the Baltimore Ravens are going to trade Lamar Jackson during the 2023 NFL draft, it would have to be for a king’s ransom. That’s just what CBS Sports’ Bryant McFadden has the San Francisco 49ers sending to M&T Bank Stadium in a blockbuster trade scenario.

McFadden believes the Ravens could get 2021 third-overall pick Trey Lance, along with “this year’s third-round pick (No. 99) and first-rounders in 2024 and 2025” for Jackson.

It’s a bold scenario, but one not completely out of the realm of possibility, even though Niners’ general manager John Lynch has played down rumors Lance will be traded. Lynch said any trade talks regarding Lance haven’t “been that substantive,” per ESPN’s Adam Schefter.

49ers GM John Lynch on trade talks for Trey Lance: “It hasn't been extremely active, and it's not like we've put it out there that, ‘Hey, we're taking offers for Trey, call 1-800 to,’ that's not been the process. It hasn't been that substantive and we’re focused, as is Trey, on… — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) April 25, 2023

While Lynch didn’t completely shut the door, more fuel was added to a Jackson to the 49ers scenario on a recent episode of the Dan Patrick Show. Dan Patrick (h/t Dov Kleiman) said “I was told this yesterday. The Niners have monitored everything, including Lamar Jackson. They’ve explored that, or at least looked at it.”

This also isn’t the first time McFadden has suggested a trade involving Jackson and Lance. The former NFL cornerback who won two Super Bowls with the Pittsburgh Steelers, believes the 49ers should be calling the Ravens about their franchise quarterback.

If the @49ers are listening to calls for Trey Lance, I'd call the Ravens & see what it would take for Lamar. #NFL — Bryant McFadden (@BMac_SportsTalk) April 20, 2023

McFadden’s latest proposal would give the Ravens a trade haul general manager Eric DeCosta would surely have to think twice about. Yet, DeCosta’s third thought should be to reject any deal that swaps a proven commodity like Jackson for an inexperienced signal-caller like Lance, who has made a mere four starts since entering the league.

Ravens Should Reject Lamar Jackson Trade Proposals

Adding extra draft capital has to be tempting in a year when the Ravens have just five picks, but there are other, better ways to do that than by trading Jackson. DeCosta could accrue extra picks further down the draft order by offering the 22nd pick to teams eager for another first-round choice.

One such scenario is suggested by Jeff Zrebiec of The Athletic. He has the Ravens doing a deal with the Houston Texans to gain a second-round pick, 33rd overall, along with a third-rounder, the 73rd selection.

It’s a strong proposal, especially since the Ravens don’t have a second-round choice after the trade with the Chicago Bears to acquire inside linebacker Roquan Smith last season. There’s another way for the Ravens to get a second-rounder, according to Pro Football Focus’ Gordon McGuinness. He has DeCosta sending the 22nd pick to the Las Vegas Raiders for second, third and fourth-round choices.

Trading back is the best way for the Ravens to increase their talent level during this draft, even though McFadden’s scenario would leave the team’s first-round pick on the board. McFadden uses it to take Georgia edge-rusher Nolan Smith, who logged 12.5 sacks during four years with the Bulldogs, but showcased awesome athleticism at the Scouting Combine, per PFF.

Nolan Smith made himself some money today at the combine💰 pic.twitter.com/BvKhGWWV66 — PFF (@PFF) March 2, 2023

Adding a gifted pass-rusher to a front seven already featuring David Ojabo would be a good move for the Ravens, but the team will still go only as far as Jackson can take it. He hasn’t signed his non-exclusive franchise tag yet, nor been offered a new long-term contract, but this year’s draft is exactly the wrong time for the Ravens to part ways with No. 8 to begin developing Lance.

Ravens Don’t Need a Project at Quarterback

New offensive coordinator Todd Monken has a better chance of crafting a more expansive scheme around Jackson’s known talents, as opposed to working out what Lance can do. It would be a process with the latter because of the broken ankle that cost him all but one game last season.

Lance has proved he can gash defenses with his legs, like for this touchdown against the Green Bay Packers in 2021.

Lance’s mobility is a weapon, but Jackson is at least as dynamic on the move. Plus, the Ravens are trying to transition away from the ground-heavy scheme Jackson’s run the last four years.

That transition is why Monken replaced Greg Roman as play-caller. It’s also why DeCosta handed a costly one-year deal to Odell Beckham Jr., who is expected to be the marquee wide receiver the Ravens have lacked for too long.

OBJ’s presence and expanding the passing concepts in the playbook are intended to make Jackson better. Not to assist the development of a young QB who is still a work in progress.