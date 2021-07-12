Lamar Jackson Dominates Fan While Playing Cornerback [WATCH]

There’s apparently nothing that Lamar Jackson can’t do on a football field, and a recent viral video shows the extent of which this statement is true.

Jackson is a super-athletic player for the Baltimore Ravens, who in spite of playing quarterback at a high-level in the league has always been told he could play other spots such as wideout or running back. It’s possible folks were underselling that idea more than a bit, considering Jackson can also play on defense a bit.

Recently, Jackson was put on the spot in a new video to play cornerback, and not surprisingly, he holds his own on the tape. Jackson gets after it and matches up well with the fan who challenged him. Here’s a look at the video:

Lamar does it all 😈 MAN OF THE PEOPLE (via @JJeantm) pic.twitter.com/3MOGsXhWBq — B/R Gridiron (@brgridiron) July 12, 2021

Truthfully, Jackson is one of the best athletes in the game as this shows. The fact he can line up at defensive back and look like this just proves it once again.

Seeing Jackson Make This Move Could Cause Panic

Obviously, Ravens fans and potentially some in the organization won’t like this video no matter how well it went for Jackson. There’s always the chance that a player could get injured doing things like this off the field, and seeing Jackson fooling around is likely to make plenty of hearts skip a beat in Baltimore. Jackson has never shied away from any form of competition, and he routinely mixes it up with the public, from working out in public parks to taking on all challengers to games.

Hopefully, Jackson continues to stay healthy and avoid any complications when showing off his athleticism. Had he gotten injured on the play, it’s safe to say this would be a major sports story given his importance to the Ravens in 2021.

Ravens Offense Said to Have ‘Frightening Potential’

The team’s rushing attack looks like it is in good hands, and the defense can be expected to remain elite as it usually is. That only leaves the passing attack as well as Jackson the variables in the balance for the Ravens this coming season.

Recently, Bleacher Report and writer Kristopher Knox took a look at the biggest storylines from every team in the league. For the Ravens, he thinks Jackson’s ability to have a consistent passing game could become a big deal.

He wrote:

“Lamar Jackson is the most dangerous dual-threat quarterback in the NFL. A unanimous MVP in 2019, the speedy gunslinger took a step back statistically in 2020 but nevertheless led the Baltimore Ravens to the postseason. Jackson could be even better in 2021 because Baltimore finally addressed a receiving corps that has been lackluster during Jackson’s tenure. Mark Andrews is a Pro Bowl-caliber tight end, and Marquise Goodwin is a nice complementary deep threat, but Jackson has lacked high-end options on the perimeter. This should no longer be an issue with Sammy Watkins and rookie first-round pick Rashod Bateman in the fold—fourth-round pick Tylan Wallace may contribute as well. Bateman has the potential to be the No. 1 receiver Jackson has sorely lacked. Jackson’s ability to chew up yards with his legs isn’t going anywhere. With the Ravens committed to upgrading the receiver room, Jackson may take another step forward as a passer. That’s a frightening possibility for defensive coordinators around the league.”

All offseason, it has seemed if the Ravens could just get Jackson going it would represent a huge win for the franchise. Once the season gets underway, it will be fascinating to see if that ends up being the case at all.

Clearly, no matter where he lines up, Jackson can play. The Ravens will never feature him on defense, but if they did, they might not lose that much.

