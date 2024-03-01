Ex-Lions 2nd-Rounder Considered ‘Under the Radar’ Target for Ravens

It has been no secret this offseason that the Baltimore Ravens are looking to upgrade their running back position heading into the 2024 season. While big names like Derrick Henry and Saquon Barkley have been thrown around as the majority option, ESPN’s Jamison Hensley offered up an “Under the Radar” option in D’Andre Swift.

“This has the makings of being a great fit in terms of value and playing style,” Hensley wrote. Swift is coming off the best season of his career with the Philadelphia Eagles.

Swift was drafted by the Detroit Lions in 2020 but did not find true success until he joined the Eagles.

Hensley explained, “Swift is familiar with run-pass option plays and the pistol formation after rushing for a career-high 1,049 yards, which ranked fifth, with the Philadelphia Eagles.”

Swift is also familiar with playing in a backfield with a running quarterback in Jalen Hurts. This would help Swift seamlessly fit into a backfield where Ravens QB Lamar Jackson still might be the most talented runner.

“He is just one of six running backs last season with 1,000-plus rushing yards and 35-plus receptions,” Hensley wrote. Giving Jackson an elite dump-off target plus an option at the position to break defenses down over the course of a game is critical for the Ravens.

Another separating factor, especially with a player like Henry, according to Hensley, “At 25, Swift is also one of the youngest free agent running backs.”

D’Andre Swift Brings Dangers as Primary RB

Swift was drafted by the Lions to be a potential workhorse back and while he showed flashes of that talent, it never truly came together in Detroit. In three seasons with the lions Swift only reached a career high of 617 rushing yards.

He also added 62 receptions for 452 receiving yards in that same season but split time with Jamaal Williams running the ball. He took a back seat to Williams during the 2022 season, odd considering this is the season he started and played the most games for the Lions.

Swift was ultimately traded to the Eagles in the offseason of 2023 where he exploded as a runner for the team.

Spotrac’s market value tool puts Swift at a 4-year, $27 million contract. This is a reasonable contract considering Swift has only gone over 1,000 scrimmage yards twice in his career.

The other issue to take into consideration for Swift is injury history. Prior to the 2023 season, Swift had missed at least three games in every season he has played.

Part of the reason he split time in Detroit was to conserve his body. He was used as more of the explosive back for the Lions in his time there.

With the Eagles, Swift went over the 15 rushes mark a total of eight times and had double digit rushes in 14 games.

Do the Ravens Need D’Andre Swift in Their RB Room

The Ravens had the No. 1 rushing attack in the NFL with a makeshift RB room in 2023, so the question will be asked about why add Swift.

According to Hensley, “The NFL’s No. 1 rushing team lacks a No. 1 running back.”

“The running back position is among Baltimore’s biggest priorities this offseason. Baltimore’s two most productive running backs, J.K. Dobbins and Gus Edwards, are scheduled to be free agents on March 13,” Hensley explained.

The only options on the roster currently are Keaton Mitchell who is coming off a serious ACL injury during the season and Justice Hill, who may be a cap casualty this offseason.

Hensley wrote, “Ravens general manager Eric DeCosta said at the combine that the team will need to add a couple of running backs and noted that this year’s running back draft class isn’t as deep as other positions.”

If the draft class does not have a player that can step in and be a workhorse, the Ravens may look to grab a cheaper alternative off the free agency group.

Henry and Barkley may both command over $10 million this offseason, so grabbing Swift for almost half that may be the preferred route for Baltimore.