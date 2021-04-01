Ravens Unexpectedly Bring Back Fan Favorite Linebacker

The Baltimore Ravens looked as if they were going to be content to let linebacker L.J. Fort walk, but that opinion has apparently changed in recent days.

Thursday, the Ravens revealed they had officially brought back Fort on a one-year deal. The ream revealed the move with a tweet on Thursday afternoon.

Fort will bring a tough attitude back to the defense and will be a guy who continues to fit in well with the defense and brings the attitude to the Ravens.

We've agreed to terms with @i_Serve24 on a one-year deal‼️ pic.twitter.com/oZ1QVMrJZw — Baltimore Ravens (@Ravens) April 1, 2021

A few weeks back, it seemed as if the Ravens were letting Fort go, but the decision to bring him back adds another capable player to the team’s defense. The Ravens have been re-signing their own free agents this offseason, and in the case of Fort, that’s excellent news given what he has done to bolster the linebacking group.

Fort’s Career Statistics

Forte has been a very productive linebacker during his time in the league, and has played well for the Ravens since joining the team from the Pittsburgh Steelers. In his career, Fort has put up a solid 173 tackles, 5 sacks and 1 interception. He did good work with the Steelers and defected to the Ravens, where he’s done a nice job in the last few seasons in terms of being a solid glue guy at the linebacker position.

The Ravens likely didn’t want to have to go about replacing Fort, so they simply elected to bring him back to the roster.

Ravens Offseason Update

The Ravens are seemingly in a decent spot in terms of both sides of the ball thanks to the fact that they have a young roster, but there’s little question that the team needs to make a few well placed additions, especially on offense, as folks have hinted before the offseason. Baltimore could still use another receiving threat to help Lamar Jackson, and depending on what happens with some of the team’s own free agents, another linebacker or pass rusher could be on the docket as well, though that position could get filled in the NFL Draft.

Baltimore shouldn’t need many more dramatic moves after what they have already done, but should continue to lock up their own talent while looking to make a few well-placed additions to the mix.

The team managed to have one of the best NFL Drafts in the league last season, so that lends to the notion they might be able to get things done in April while also making a few well-placed buys within free agency. It might not be that much of a stretch to say the team doesn’t have many needs to fix this offseason, even as wideout looks like a major one.

By bringing Forte back after they have done a good job with keeping their own free agents, the Ravens are showing they are still committed to keeping a solid defense together. That’s huge news ahead of 2021.

