Ravens Host Super Bowl Champion Tight End on Visit

The Baltimore Ravens are pondering how to get a bit tougher on the offensive side of the ball, and as a result hosted an intriguing player to potentially add to the mix.

The team is hosting free agent tight end Luke Willson on a tryout visit. Willson, 30, has been in the league since the 2013 season when he was a 5th round pick of the Seattle Seahawks. Since, he’s been a productive player for 3 teams in the league.

The #Ravens are having former #Seahawks TE Luke Willson in for a tryout, per the wire. An interesting veteran option. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) November 11, 2020

Willson helped the Seahawks capture Super Bowl XLVIII and was a productive player for the offense for several years. He also brings a personality and a chemistry to the locker room that is second to none, which could be an added bonus for the Ravens should they decide to sign him.

Luke Willson Stats

From Canada, Willson started his career in Seattle where he found some immediate success from 2013-2017 He then moved on as a free agent to the Detroit Lions in 2018, but spent just a single unproductive season there. After being released from Detroit, Willson then moved on to the Las Vegas Raiders for the offseason in 2019 before landing back in Seattle during the year. He spent time with the Seahawks until his November 3 release this season.

As a whole, Willson has 110 receptions and 1,295 yards to his credit in the league. He hasn’t been as productive since his early years in Seattle, but there’s little question a team in need of tight end depth could get something good from him down the stretch as a low cost free agent. To this end, he could be an intriguing buy for the Ravens at this point.

Luke Willson’s Potential Role Within Ravens Offense

The Ravens had one of the top offenses in the league during the 2019 season, but to say things haven’t played out nearly as well in 2020 has been an understatement. The team has struggled to look as potent at times, and it seems the league overall has a better feel of how to defend Lamar Jackson. The Ravens themselves have struggled from a lack of big plays from their wideouts, and while tight end Mark Andrews has delivered some this season at tight end, it’s clear the team is missing something there as well. Potentially, Willson could fill that void for the Ravens the rest of the year.

Near the trade deadline, rumors persisted the Ravens were big game hunting for their offense, and especially at tight end. Zach Ertz surfaced as a possible name, but no move there was made. They ended up adding Dez Bryant to their team but did not make a move at tight end in order to help things out. It’s possible a lower cost veteran option like Willson could play a role in Baltimore filling this key void on their team.

Should he sign with the Ravens, it would be easy to see Willson playing the h-back role for the team and fitting in well as a blocker.

READ NEXT: Ravens Sign Super Bowl Winning CB to Defense