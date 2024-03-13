Ravens Bring Back 26-Year-Old Former 3rd-Round Draft Pick

The Baltimore Ravens have lost a number of starters to the start of free agencies “legal tampering” period, which opened on Monday, March 11. However, they were able to keep a key member of their special teams in LB Malik Harrison.

ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported the re-signing on X, “Ravens are re-signing free-agent linebacker Malik Harrison to a one-year deal, per source.”

The terms of the contract between Harrison and the Ravens have not been disclosed yet but it is unlikely to be a significant amount.

While Harrison has been a back-up for most of his career, he has played significant time on special teams for the Ravens his first four years. As a rookie in 2020 he played 68% of the special teams’ snaps and by 2023 he was playing 79% of the special teams’ snaps.

The signing may not be a splash signing that other teams are making but it’s a key depth move that needed to be done. The Ravens started free agency with 23 players entering the market (almost half the team), so bringing back players familiar with the system is important.

General manager Eric DeCosta has been successful in bringing key players back that may seem insignificant but could play key parts like Nelson Agholor.

Malik Harrison Has Chance at Expanded Role

Harrison was drafted by the Ravens in the third round of the 2020 NFL draft which just happens to be the draft they also drafted star linebacker Patrick Queen.

Harrison has backed up Queen for the majority of his career, but now has a chance to take the starting job by the horns in 2024.

Queen signed with the Pittsburgh Steelers on Tuesday, March 12, leaving Baltimore (which was anticipated), for their hated AFC North rival.

With Queen leaving Harrison can expand his 2020 career high 25% defensive snaps. Harrison only has 120 combined tackles in four-year career, but now has a chance to blow his career highs out of the water playing next to LB Roquan Smith.

When Smith arrived from the Chicago Bears in 2022, it was no coincidence that Queen’s career appeared to revive itself. With Smith, Queen had the two best seasons of his career, so Harrison could benefit from playing next to the All-Pro linebacker.

Harrison will have competition for the snaps that are being vacated though as the Ravens drafted Trenton Simpson in the third round of the 2023 NFL draft. Simpson saw key snaps in Week 17 against the Steelers, when the starters were resting, and showed immense talent.

The LB position will be key battle to watch heading into the summer and training camp. Assuming the Ravens do not invest high capital in a linebacker during the draft, Harrison should have another chance to show his ability.

Ravens Fans Did Not Panic After Signing of Malik Harrison

The flurry of moves that started on Monday, March 11 did not include any moves by DeCosta for the first few hours. Fans were getting a bit uneasy but were rewarded for their patience with the re-signing of Harrison.

Ravens’ fan and podcast host Zach Bollinger posted on X, “Honestly. I’m impressed by the reaction to Malik Harrison Re-signing. Have seen more people being level headed and realize how good of a re-signing this is instead of “EdC We waNt HeNry NoT ThIs” We’re maturing, Ravens Twitter. Proud.”

This could have been received with anger and panic by Ravens’ fans as they saw key rivals taking their players. Instead, they saw the signing for the good depth move that it was and anticipated that more moves were on the way.

They were rewarded on Tuesday, March 12 with the signing of Derrick Henry. The Ravens still have 13 free agents that DeCosta could be looking to retain.