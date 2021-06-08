Ravens’ Mark Andrews ‘Excited’ About Team’s 2021 Outlook

It’s been a major offseason of retooling for the Baltimore Ravens coming on the heels of another frustrating season in 2020, and as work gets back to being done on the field, the question becomes whether or not the team has the goods to make a run in 2021.

According to some players, though, that shouldn’t even be a question at all. Specifically, tight end Mark Andrews, who spoke to the media following the start of the team’s minicamp period.

The latest Ravens news straight to your inbox! Join the Heavy on Ravens newsletter here!

Join Heavy on Ravens!

Andrews was asked about the coming season, and admitted to being excited thanks to the team the Ravens have in place and the way things are trending for the roster. As he said, he believes the team is in a good place to be able to do some damage.

"We've got the pieces. We've got the coaches. We got the city. I'm excited." @Mandrews_81 pic.twitter.com/Exz7RQ30N5 — Baltimore Ravens (@Ravens) June 8, 2021

He said:

“I think we’re all on the same page that, the more we can do, the more we can be on the same page, and to those little things, we’re going to get to where we need to go. We got the pieces, we got the coaches, we got the city. So, I’m excited.”

Having a Ravens roster that is uniting behind a common goal of winning and believes they can get it done is simply the first step for the team. Moving forward, it will be about making it happen. For now, though, Andrews is clearly a believer that the right ingredients are falling into place.

Ravens Players Feeling Good About 2021

It’s not just Andrews who is feeling a certain way about the hopes of the Ravens for this coming season. Others have remarked that they feel good about things as well, and veteran wideout Sammy Watkins explained that for him, he believes signing with the Ravens was one of his best decisions because he believes so heavily in the direction of the team. Watkins even explained that he thinks the Ravens are on-par with the Kansas City Chiefs given the organizational outlook of the franchises. It’s an interesting commentary since Watkins has experienced both teams, and clearly thinks the Ravens have a great foundation for success.

Right now, all of this is simply talk, but it’s clear the Ravens have players who have bought into the system and are ready to take the next step toward achieving some big goals.

Andrews’ Career Stats

After coming into the league in 2018 as a rookie out of Oklahoma, Andrews has wasted little time making a big statistical impact for the Ravens. As a rookie, Andrews managed to catch 3 touchdowns and put up 552 yards receiving. During the 2019 season, Andrews managed to have an even better year. He put up 852 yards and 10 touchdowns, and come into his own for the Ravens with the help of one of the most explosive quarterbacks in the entire league.

This past season, Andrews managed to collect 701 yards and 7 touchdowns, showing his trajectory continues to ascend.

Far and away, he’s been one of the most productive tight ends to come out in the draft the last few seasons. The numbers show why Andrews is such an important piece for the Baltimore offense to have in the mix whenever possible, and a player the team needs to keep happy for the future.

It’s clear with these thoughts, Andrews feels right at home in Baltimore and is predicting the team to do some major damage come 2021.

READ NEXT: Ravens Reach Key Extension With Running Back