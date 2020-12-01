Pair of Key Ravens Starters Expected to Be Eligible vs. Steelers

The Baltimore Ravens ongoing saga with regards to their Week 12 matchup has taken another turn ahead of Wednesday afternoon’s game against the Pittsburgh Steelers.

After time away due to COVID-19, the running back duo of Mark Ingram and J.K. Dobbins are slated to be able to play the Steelers on Wednesday and make the trip. The reasoning? This Wednesday is at the end of the duo’s 10 day isolation period which has been mandated by the NFL and NFLPA.

Dobbins and Ingram had their initial positive tests Nov. 22. Under NFL-NFLPA protocols, there's a mandatory 10-day isolation period. Today is Day 10, so they couldn't have played last Thursday … or Sunday … or tonight … but they are eligible to play tomorrow night. — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) December 1, 2020

Even if the duo travels separate, they can still play in the game providing they are able to get clearance. It looks as if that’s going to be the case barring the situation getting any worse for the Ravens.

Obviously, some on the Pittsburgh side will feel as if things were delayed so that it might benefit the Ravens and their chances of getting healthy for the contest. Simply, though, the league was trying to assure that they could get the matchup in as safely as possible, and the timelines for this pair are merely a coincidence.

The Ravens figure to have plenty more players out for the game who remain in COVID-19 protocol, and their roster isn’t going to be deep for the matchup at all. That’s simply the way it will have to be for this contest.

Ravens Practice Tuesday Ahead of Matchup

The NFL has wanted this game to proceed even as they have continued to move it back on the schedule, but a ray of sunshine has appeared in the form of the Ravens practicing on Tuesday. Monday, the team had their practice shut down by the NFL, but were able to practice Tuesday and will now travel to Pittsburgh for the game.

Ravens have practiced today, per source. The plan remains for Baltimore to travel to Pittsburgh later today. — Jamison Hensley (@jamisonhensley) December 1, 2020

This is certainly good news for the game going off as planned and not having to be postponed or delayed again. Obviously, nobody wants to see that happen, so it is good for the Ravens to be able to get out on the field and get work in safely for the first time in well over a week.

Ravens Rushing Attack Still Solid During 2020

The Ravens had to hope they’d get Ingram and Dobbins together again, because without them, the hopes for a consistent rushing attack against the Steelers hits the skids in a powerful way. Gus Edwards would have been the lead back, and it’s more than possible that even with Ingram and Dobbins together, Edwards would be getting a decent amount of run.

This season, the Ravens have struggled on offense but still have a solid and powerful rushing attack. Baltimore has the second best ground game in the league, putting up 160.5 yards a game with 11 touchdowns. That is just behind the Browns and just ahead of the Titans in terms of the league pecking order. Obviously, both of these key runners will be important for the team to lean on in the weeks and months ahead.

At this point, it’s also good to say both can be considered healthy enough to play.

