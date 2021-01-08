Ravens Defensive Coach Targeted for Collegiate Coaching Job: Report

The Baltimore Ravens are looking forward to a postseason run, but whenever that ends, it’s possible there could be some major changes to their staff.

This year, the defensive side of the ball could see some huge turnover, with the potential for defensive coordinator Don ‘Wink’ Martindale to get a head coaching job in the league. Another person that could be in the mix to switch jobs? Ravens’ linebacker coach Mike Macdonald, who could be a favorite to join the Michigan Wolverines as the team’s new defensive coordinator according to some credible new rumors.

Sources: Michigan is targeting Ravens linebackers coach Mike Macdonald for its defensive coordinator job. Currently working with John Harbaugh. May soon be working with his brother. — Matt Zenitz (@mzenitz) January 8, 2021

The news was also confirmed by Rainer Sabin of the Detroit Free Press.

I can confirm, via a source, Mike Macdonald is a candidate for the Michigan DC job. https://t.co/JYPFm4OcYR — Rainer Sabin (@RainerSabin) January 8, 2021

If Macdonald was to take over the Michigan defense, it wouldn’t be a shock considering the ties he has to the Harbaugh family. Currently, he works with John Harbaugh in Baltimore. If he were to depart in the coming days or weeks, he’d be working with Jim Harbaugh, who now seems favored to get a contract extension to remain as coach for Michigan into the future.

The Wolverines fired their former defensive coordinator Don Brown, and have been looking for a replacement since. It’s not a surprise to see an NFL coach considered given Harbaugh’s ties to the league. There’s no doubt Macdonald would be an interesting hire to this end, and the move could help him build his star a bit in the coaching world moving forward.

Mike Macdonald Biography

Macdonald has worked with the Ravens for the last seven seasons, and has spent the last three as the team’s linebacker coach. During that time, the Ravens have developed some star players such as Matt Judon, C.J. Mosley and most recently Patrick Queen, who’s had a superb rookie season in the league. Macdonald has never been a coordinator before and is young, having started his career with the Ravens as a coaching intern in 2014. Prior to that, he worked with Georgia football as a student analyst following his graduation in 2010. This will be a major opportunity for Macdonald to grow his star not only in college, but for a potential NFL future as well given his coaching resume there in a short time.

Ravens Could Face Major Staff Changes

Macdonald isn’t the only member of the team’s staff who could be moving on this offseason. Rumors have persisted that Don Martindale could be a hot candidate this offseason for jobs.

Last season, Martindale interviewed for the job with the New York Giants, but was passed over in the cycle for Joe Judge. This year, it might be tougher for the Ravens to hold onto their coordinator given the experience he has and what he’s done with the Ravens. The Ravens defense has been great the last few seasons, which might only help to explain why names like Martindale and Macdonald are in such demand.

Macdonald’s next job could very well now be a move to Michigan to work for yet another Harbaugh brother.

