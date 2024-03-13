Ravens Trade Lineman After New Ronnie Stanley Deal: Report

The Baltimore Ravens continue to lose starters from the offensive line after trading right tackle Morgan Moses to the New York Jets on Wednesday, March 13, although bookend Ronnie Stanley will be back.

Moses’ return to the Jets, who he played for in 2021, was reported by NFL Network’s Mike Garafolo. He also confirmed the trade involves a “Fourth-round swap between the teams and a compensatory sixth-rounder to the #Ravens.”

Fourth-round swap between the teams and a compensatory sixth-rounder to the #Ravens. https://t.co/k901INmFrK — Mike Garafolo (@MikeGarafolo) March 13, 2024

Further details were provided by ESPN’s Adam Schefter. He revealed the Ravens sent the 134th pick in the 2024 NFL draft to the Jets, along with Moses, in exchange for the 112th and 218th selections.

Fetching anything in return for a 33-year-old tackle who dealt with some rare injury problems last season, is good work from the Ravens. Moses still had value as a starter, but not as much as Stanley, who serves as the blindside protector for franchise quarterback Lamar Jackson.

Stanley’s return was reported by ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler, who mentioned the player’s “$26.2M cap hit will reduce.”

The #Ravens and former All-Pro LT Ronnie Stanley have agreed to a reworked contract, per sources. He was due $15M this year. He now plays on less in base pay but has upside potential to reach or surpass that number. The $26.2M cap hit will reduce. pic.twitter.com/QONZGIxc8U — Jeremy Fowler (@JFowlerESPN) March 13, 2024

Adjusting the terms owed to Stanley made sense. He’s 29 and has also been beset by injury woes. Even so, keeping Stanley in the fold provides a measure of stability along an offensive line undergoing a major overhaul this offseason.

As many as three new starters are likely to join the trenches for the Ravens in 2024.

Ronnie Stanley Offers Ravens Precious Continuity Up Front

It’s all change up front for the Ravens. As Fowler’s colleague Jamison Hensley pointed out, Stanley is set to be one of only two returning starters from last season.

This is part of the Ravens’ offensive line rebuild. Baltimore will have two new starting guards as well as a new starting right tackle. Only starters who will remain are center Tyler Linderbaum and left tackle Ronnie Stanley. https://t.co/rglwG8KARR — Jamison Hensley (@jamisonhensley) March 13, 2024

The Moses deal marks the second time the Jets have raided Baltimore for O-line help. Left guard John Simpson agreed a two-year deal with the AFC East franchise in free agency, while right guard Kevin Zeitler remains on the market.

Continuity is key in the trenches, so ensuring Stanely stayed in town was a smart play by Ravens’ general manager Eric DeCosta. Stanley appeared to be a potential salary cap casualty because of a bloated contract, but this reworked deal is best for both parties.

Although he missed four games due to knee problems, Stanley was still a serviceable left tackle when healthy. He did give up four sacks and 39 pressures, per Pro Football Focus, but Stanley remained a force in the running game.

Left tackle is a premium spot in today’s NFL, so the Ravens need a known commodity in the starting lineup. Stanley provides one, but there’s work to do on the other side.

Morgan Moses Will Be Missed

Moses missed three games last season due to persistent shoulder issues, but like Stanley, he was still effective when healthy. He merited a 77.2 run-blocking grade from Pro Football Focus, after helping the Ravens boast the NFL’s No. 1 rushing attack.

Versatility was also part of Moses’ value. He played 11 of his 778 snaps at left tackle. The ability to switch sides was more than useful given Stanley’s struggles to stay on the field.

Replacing Moses won’t be easy, even though Daniel Faalele earned playing time on the right in 2023. Promoting from within is the cost-effective move, but it’s possible the Ravens will have to look to the bargain end of the free-agency market for a more proven replacement.

Or else, DeCosta can rely on drafting a tackle able to replace Moses initially and eventually slide over to succeed Stanley.