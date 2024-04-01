Ravens Named a Top Fit for All-Big Ten Edge Rusher

The Baltimore Ravens could have to use a lot of draft capital on their defense this year.

They have been thin at cornerback.

They lost big pieces of their pass rush.

The Ravens lost an All-Pro inside linebacker.

They don’t even have a backup safety right now.

The pickings are slim at this point in free agency, which means that the Ravens are going to need to look to the NFL Draft if they want to address any of those issues this offseason.

That could make them a good fit for an athletic edge rusher late in the first round.

Bleacher Report’s Matt Holder believes the Ravens are one of the best fits for former Penn State edge rusher Chop Robinson.

All About Potential for Robinson

Robinson didn’t put up huge numbers during his time at Penn State.

The most productive season of his college career came in 2022. Robinson 10 tackles for a loss and 5.5 sacks as a sophomore.

This past season, his numbers actually dipped a bit as he was only able to make 7.5 tackles for a loss and had just 4 sacks.

However, his play was strong enough to earn him All-Big Ten First Team honors.

For Robinson, his draft stock is all about potential.

He is extremely explosive and showed off his athleticism at the NFL Combine. Robinson had the second fastest 40-yard dash time for an edge at 4.48 seconds. He was also second best in the broad jump and the 20-yard shuttle.

His impressive athleticism makes him a very interesting prospect, but he clearly still has some work to do when it comes to translating that athleticism into production.

The Ravens could be a team interested in taking a chance on him doing just that and becoming a force on the edge.

Ravens’ Big Pass Rush Need

A big part of the Ravens’ success on defense in 2023 was based on their ability to get to opposing quarterbacks.

They led the league in sacks with 60.

Unfortunately, their pass rush looks like it could be a lot less impressive in 2024.

The team has already lost Jadeveon Clowney to free agency after he had 9.5 sacks for them last season.

Kyle Van Noy is still testing free agency after racking up 9 sacks in 2023.

They also lost Patrick Queen, who had 3.5 sacks as an inside linebacker.

Without those three on the roster, the Ravens are missing more than a third of their sacks from last season.

They have some players that could step into larger this roles to help make up for it.

Odafe Oweh had five sacks last season and should see a lot more playing time opening up for him. David Ojabo has struggled to stay healthy through the first two years of his NFL career, but was seen as a pretty strong prospect before a torn achilles suffered at his Pro Day did major damage to his draft stock.

Even if the Ravens are hoping those two can step up next season, they are going to need to add to the pass rush if they are going to remain one of the league’s best defenses.

At this point in the offseason, there aren’t a ton of option left in free agency that could make a big impact, which might lead to the Ravens looking for an edge rusher in the draft.

If that’s the route they decide to take, Robinson could be a good fit at the end of round one.