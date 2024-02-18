Ravens Make Big Decision About Nelson Agholor’s Future: Report

The Baltimore Ravens are bringing back one key free-agent wide receiver after extending Nelson Agholor’s contract on Sunday, February 18. It’s a one-year deal, according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter.

Without the extension, Agholor would have had his original contract voided and been eligible to enter 2024 NFL free agency, per Jeff Zrebiec of The Athletic.

Ravens announce that they have signed WR Nelson Agholor to a 1-year contract extension. His contract would have voided and he would have become a FA had he not be re-signed by 4 pm Monday — Jeff Zrebiec (@jeffzrebiec) February 18, 2024

Getting another season in Baltimore is just reward for Agholor, who played above expectations in 2023. The former first-round pick of the Philadelphia Eagles in the 2015 NFL draft caught 35 passes, averaged 10.9 yards a reception and scored four touchdowns, per Pro Football Reference.

Bringing Agholor back keeps one veteran pass-catcher in the fold, but the Ravens still need to resolve the future of Odell Beckham Jr. The latter is also set to be a free agent and doubts have already been raised about whether OBJ will return to M&T Bank Stadium.

Beckham didn’t live up to his one-year, $15-million contract, but he could still have a role to play. The Ravens need experienced pass-catchers to complement Zay Flowers, who emerged as Lamar Jackson’s go-to receiver during a prolific rookie campaign.

