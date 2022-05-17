Ravens’ Recent 1st Round Pick Pegged for 2022 Breakout

After flashing plenty of promise in his rookie season, Baltimore Ravens outside linebacker Odafe Oweh will be looking to make a sophomore leap in 2022 with new defensive coordinator Mike Macdonald.

Oweh only recorded 5.0 sacks in 2021, but led the Ravens with three forced fumbles and two recoveries, per Pro Football Reference. That is somewhat lackluster production for a first-round pick, especially after Oweh’s zero-sack 2020 season at Penn State, but Bleacher Report’s Ian Wharton thinks there’s plenty of reason to be optimistic about the former Nittany Lion’s potential in 2022.

It start’s with Oweh’s next-level physical traits, featuring a 9.92 overall Relative Athletic Score, per Kent Lee Platte.

Jayson Oweh was drafted with pick 31 of round 1 in the 2021 draft class. He scored a 9.92 RAS out of a possible 10.00. This ranked 12 out of 1371 DE from 1987 to 2021. https://t.co/LaboeEWxfP #RAS pic.twitter.com/WI6aIyfTc0 — Kent Lee Platte (@MathBomb) April 30, 2021

That freak athleticism is a main reason that Wharton is so optimistic about Oweh’s second year:

If there’s ever a position to bank on sheer athleticism in the NFL, it’s the edge-rusher position. Large humans who quickly explode out of their stance are difficult to find. As much as evaluators love to see collegiate production, sometimes factors beyond an individual’s control limit the raw stats.

Oweh ran an absurd 4.37-second 40-yard dash at the NFL Combine in 2021 to go along with elite explosiveness and agility in the rest of his testing, and it started to translate to the NFL right away.

“Baltimore knew that gambling on Oweh’s immense upside was worth the risk,” wrote Wharton, noting that Oweh earned a selection to Pro Football Focus’ All-Rookie team for his 2021 performance.

His 49 total quarterback pressures ranked third among all rookies in 2021, per Pro Football Focus, though he only started two games. But after Tyus Bowser tore his Achilles in January, Oweh will likely be a full-time outside linebacker and edge rusher for the Ravens, even with the recent signing of Vince Biegel and the expected return of Justin Houston.

That could lead to a statistical breakout, with Wharton predicting a double-digit sack season for Oweh in 2022.