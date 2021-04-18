Ravens Blockbuster Trade Called ‘Plausible’ Ahead of NFL Draft

There have been plenty moves from the Baltimore Ravens so far this offseason, but the one attracting the most amount of rumors has not happened thus far.

Early this offseason, it was reported that offensive lineman Orlando Brown Jr. was on the trading block. Since then, it’s been quiet on the trade front, but all of that could change fast in the coming days when the draft rolls around.

The latest Ravens news straight to your inbox! Join the Heavy on Ravens newsletter here!

Join Heavy on Ravens!

Recently, Bleacher Report and writer Kristopher Knox put together a look at the most plausible draft-day trades, and a Brown swap with the Minnesota Vikings for draft picks was listed. According to Knox, it might only be a matter of time and making such a swap with the Vikings

He wrote:

“While the Baltimore Ravens have not yet pulled the trigger on a deal, they have allowed right tackle Orlando Brown Jr. to gauge interest on the open market. Brown’s value could be at its highest over draft weekend, which would be especially true if an early run on tackle prospects leaves teams near the bottom of Round 1 wanting. Brown has expressed his desire to play left tackle, but the Ravens have Ronnie Stanley entrenched at that spot. The Minnesota Vikings, however, should be in the market for a left tackle after losing Riley Reiff in free agency. Unsurprisingly, Minnesota has reportedly shown interest in Brown. While Minnesota may not be willing to part with the 14th overall selection outright, it could consider swapping first-rounders with Baltimore and including other picks in the deal—the Vikings don’t possess a second-round selection in 2021. Such a move could allow the Ravens to target one of this year’s top wide receiver prospects. The Ravens have lacked a legitimate No. 1 receiver for several years and could look to address the issue now. The Vikings and Ravens also have trade history, the most recent involving pass-rusher Yannick Ngakoue. The two franchises also exchanged picks on Day 3 of the 2020 NFL draft.”

The compensation for the trade? Pick 14, pick 125 and a second-round selection in 2022. That’s the kind of return that could motivate the Ravens to make a move with Brown quickly even when it seems like they don’t have much of a market for him.

Orlando Brown Jr. Stats

Brown has been a solid player since being picked up in the third-round of the 2018 NFL Draft out of Oklahoma. He’s played in 48 games and started 42, and has easily proved his worth in the league as a two-time Pro Bowler up front in 2019 and 2020. Brown has followed capably in the footsteps of his father Orlando Brown Sr. who was a fixture up front for the Ravens as well. With this in mind, a trade would be tough to make, but if Brown is unhappy and wants to be moved, that could be the next likely step for the team, especially considering the reported interest in the player.

Brown is a special and solid player, so it will be interesting to see what the Ravens manage to get in return, who could be a team interested in a deal and when such a deal will actually play out.

Ravens 2021 Draft Picks

This draft period, the Ravens will have plenty of ammunition to work with already, picking at 27, 58, 104, 131, 171, 184 and 210. That list of selections includes two compensatory selections which were gained from the Ravens losing free agents. Those seven selections should help the Ravens in a big way when it comes to not only finding some difference makers in the draft, but filling out the overall depth for the team.

If the Ravens were to make this trade, it might help them in a huge way to do even more to fill out the needs of their roster, making it a winning move for the franchise if it happened.

READ NEXT: Ravens Instructed to ‘Get to Know’ Top SEC Wideout