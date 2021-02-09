Ravens’ Young Offensive Lineman Reportedly Hitting Trading Block

The Baltimore Ravens could see several shakeups this offseason after the team has struggled to meet expectations on the field for the last few seasons, and a big name could now be on the way out as a first move.

On the offensive side of the ball, the Ravens could see a big shakeup up front and the biggest could come with the removal of their hulking offensive tackle Orlando Brown Jr. According to Jason La Canfora of CBS Sports, the Ravens could be exploring their options with Brown as it relates to a trade.

Hearing multiple teams interested in Ravens Pro Bowl OT Orlando Brown, who has permission to seek a trade. Based on level of interest, good chance a trade that makes sense for all parties comes together. Brown has strong relationship w/Ravens, who would want value for him. — Jason La Canfora (@JasonLaCanfora) February 9, 2021

According to La Canfora, there is significant interest in Brown and a trade could come together quickly given this fact. The Ravens want value, so it will be interesting to see what they decide upon being fair value for the player in this particular case and what kind of deal makes the most sense for Baltimore.

Orlando Brown Jr. Stats

Brown has been a solid player since being picked up in the third-round of the 2018 NFL Draft out of Oklahoma. He’s played in 48 games and started 42, and has easily proved his worth in the league as a two-time Pro Bowler up front in 2019 and 2020. Brown has followed capably in the footsteps of his father Orlando Brown Sr. who was a fixture up front for the Ravens as well. With this in mind, a trade would be tough to make, but if Brown is unhappy and wants to be moved, that could be the next likely step for the team, especially considering the reported interest in the player.

Offseason Needs for Ravens

The Ravens are going to have no shortage of needs in terms of free agency in addition to the trade market. In addition to the defense to account for losses elsewhere, the team could look to grab pieces for the offense, especially at wide receiver. With Brown potentially on the outs, they could look at offensive line as one of the bigger team needs.

The good news is if a big wideout is the team’s top need, that can be found on the market with ease this year. Kenny Golladay and Allen Robinson aren’t the only two big names at wideout this offseason who might be lured by the team. There are multiple other free agent options the Ravens could look into such as A.J. Green of the Bengals, Marvin Jones of the Lions, Sammy Watkins of the Chiefs, T.Y. Hilton of the Colts, Corey Davis of the Titans and Will Fuller of the Texans. Any of those players could give the Ravens some of their down field punch the offense has been lacking, and most of those guys minus Green are currently in their prime in their late 20s or early 30s.

The draft also figures to be deep with pass catchers, so the Ravens could find a big target there if they so choose. Free agency, though, would likely be the best way for the team to add someone to the mix who could stretch the field and do damage on a defense. Baltimore is estimated to have just over $23 million in cap space, so they could possibly make some bigger additions happen.

Baltimore might have to get their line right first in order to turn things around, so the fact that Brown is on the trading block would represent an interesting wrinkle to the offseason and would open up another major need.

READ NEXT: Wild Trade Pitch Centered Around Quarterbacks Hits Ravens