Ravens Rookie Earns Major NFL Award for Week 5 Play

The Baltimore Ravens got some major defensive play this past week, and a big reason why was the play of linebacker Patrick Queen.

Queen, the rookie, had a huge afternoon against the Cincinnati Bengals and managed to collect 9 total tackles, 1 sack, 1 forced fumble, 2 fumble recoveries and 1 touchdown. This statistical explosion helped Queen become the AFC’s Defensive Player of the Week.

AFC Defensive Player of the Week for the first time 😈 @Patrickqueen_ pic.twitter.com/ppfN3D5H3P — Baltimore Ravens (@Ravens) October 14, 2020

Overall, the Baltimore defense has been doing a good job this season to stay ahead of the opposition and Queen has fit in seamlessly with the team. He has been aggressive and a big play and tackling machine for the Ravens, which has been nice to see given the team’s need for toughness on defense following last season’s trouble.

Patrick Queen Stats

Queen has wasted little time becoming a major force in the league on defense, with 30 tackles, 2 sacks, 2 forced fumbles and 1 touchdown. There was no question he was going to fit in a big way with the team’s defense, and the big start to his career has already proven that he is an elite member of the team.

This award only helps prove it more.

Ravens Players Hype Each Other for Awards

Rookie Patrick Queen was the talk of the game considering what he was able to do. Queen became just the second Baltimore rookie to have a sack, force a fumble and recover a fumble in a game. He was explosive and all over the place for a defense which had 7 total sacks on the day and was swarming all afternoon.

After the game, some of Queen’s teammates began to hype him up for Defensive Rookie of the Year honors.

Defensive Rookie of the Year type play 👀 @Patrickqueen_ https://t.co/YFxWsoC2eT — Robert Griffin III (@RGIII) October 11, 2020

Patrick Queen DROY — Marlon Humphrey (@marlon_humphrey) October 11, 2020

Queen and others then paid it forward, saying Marlon Humphrey was the NFL Defensive Player of the Year and hyping him for the award after his big day knocking the football out and getting after the pocket.

It’s nice to see the camaraderie between all of the sides here. Regardless, it’s true this Ravens team is beginning to look like past editions that rely on a nasty defense and an offense which does just enough to get the job done. If and when the offense clicks, they will make the entire team so much better and more dangerous.

So far, the Ravens defense has been elite which is awesome to see.

Patrick Queen Paid Tribute to Ray Lewis

Not only did Queen play a leading role in a big win as a tough linebacker in the first week of the season, the rookie took time afterward to give the proper credit right back to Lewis by wearing an awesome shirt and giving Lewis a great shout out.

Queen said:

“It’s all about respect. Growing up, Ravens defense being physical. Ray Lewis really set the picture for me for the Ravens defense. Just giving him his respect by wearing this shirt. Letting him know that I respect his game, respect what he did for this organization and I’m just trying to follow in the same footsteps.”

Queen’s rookie debut was a good one for the Ravens. The linebacker recovered a fumble, had 4 tackles and a sack and did a great job in a commanding win. He looked a lot like Lewis, flying around and making some big time plays for his defense.

In the process, Queen remained humble and paid tribute to the legend. So far, he’s shown a lot of Lewis characteristics early in his Baltimore career, including his status as a defensive player of the week.

